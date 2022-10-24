ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy home goes all out with Halloween display inspired by classic film

Nearly the entire Twinberry Way has been transformed into Halloween Town, where the spooky, surreal denizens have taken up residence in the lawns and driveways of the west Gilroy neighborhood. The street may only have a handful of homes, but Alfred Barberena has so far convinced half of his neighbors...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Hapa Bros. Marries Asian and Southern Cooking in a Fresh Way

October 25, 2022 – The great fried chicken sandwich debate is over. You won’t find the tenderest, juiciest, most flavorful version at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A, but rather sold fresh and hot from the Hapa Bros. food truck, owned and operated by Aaron and Jason Ricketts and headquartered in San Juan Bautista. Their take on the classic sandwich is the star item on a menu that features American foods with an Asian twist.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
pajaronian.com

Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions

WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz shooting hoax triggers hospital's emergency plan

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Before anyone knew the 911 call warning police of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, Dominican Hospital activated its external disaster plan to prepare for the arrival of potential victims. The fake emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Guest View: ‘We are better than these dirty tricks’

​​Dirty tricks. In the case of the Fair Board President and the State Department of Food and Agriculture, this is the best that can be offered to us in Santa Cruz County. The defamation and dismissal of David Kegebein, CEO of the Fair, involved the kind of derision and malicious treatment of a person we’d expect to find in lesser states and counties.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV): Watsonville Community Hospital is under new ownership. A non-profit entity called the Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation purchased the bankrupt hospital thanks with help from local fundraising, according to Treasurer Marcus Pimentel. “Over 500 individual donors who’ve pulled together $66 million of donated money to acquire this hospital,” Pimentel said. The post Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Asian Cultural Experience tries to recover after fire causes major damages

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Right now, in Downtown Salinas, the Asian Cultural Experience is trying to figure out its next steps after a fire broke out earlier this month. Salinas firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. The non-profit says the fire started on the Lotus Inn Side and severely damaged that building. The Republic Cafe also suffered The post Asian Cultural Experience tries to recover after fire causes major damages appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

City voting records show candidates’ views on issues

Watsonville City Councilman Jimmy Dutra and Cabrillo College Governing Board Trustee Felipe Hernandez are vying for the 4th District seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. In last week’s Pajaronian, we took a look at the candidates’ 500-word statements, and their donors and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

What is kava? The history behind the namesake concoction of Santa Cruz’s MeloMelo Kava Bar

If you walk into any grocery store these days, you’ll most likely be confronted with an expansive selection of unique beverages, ranging from tart kombuchas to fruity probiotic seltzers. In recent years, it seems as though the market for nonalcoholic beverages has grown massively, making room for drink alternatives such as sparkling tonics and prebiotic sodas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How to spend a perfect weekend in Santa Cruz

Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area in the 1990s will almost certainly have the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk commercials stamped on their subconscious, alongside their best friend’s landline. But Santa Cruz is much more than a West Coast Coney Island. (The Boardwalk, incidentally, is California’s oldest amusement park and is a fine place to ride a historic roller coaster with an ocean view.)
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Two face off for North Monterey County seat

MONTEREY COUNTY—Two candidates are vying for the District 2 seat on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, an area that encompasses North Monterey County and parts of North Salinas, including the communities of Aromas, Castroville, Pajaro, Moss Landing, Prunedale, Royal Oaks, Las Lomas and Bolsa Knolls. John Phillips currently...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

