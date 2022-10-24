Read full article on original website
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy home goes all out with Halloween display inspired by classic film
Nearly the entire Twinberry Way has been transformed into Halloween Town, where the spooky, surreal denizens have taken up residence in the lawns and driveways of the west Gilroy neighborhood. The street may only have a handful of homes, but Alfred Barberena has so far convinced half of his neighbors...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
Active shooter report at Santa Cruz High 'likely a prank,' officials say after lockdown
More than 1,100 students at Santa Cruz High School plus more at district schools around the city were locked down Thursday morning after police received a report of an active shooting on the Santa Cruz High campus. Officials later determined the report to be false and SCHS students were being bused to Depot Park to reunite with families.
ediblemontereybay.com
Hapa Bros. Marries Asian and Southern Cooking in a Fresh Way
October 25, 2022 – The great fried chicken sandwich debate is over. You won’t find the tenderest, juiciest, most flavorful version at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A, but rather sold fresh and hot from the Hapa Bros. food truck, owned and operated by Aaron and Jason Ricketts and headquartered in San Juan Bautista. Their take on the classic sandwich is the star item on a menu that features American foods with an Asian twist.
pajaronian.com
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions
WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz shooting hoax triggers hospital's emergency plan
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Before anyone knew the 911 call warning police of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, Dominican Hospital activated its external disaster plan to prepare for the arrival of potential victims. The fake emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday...
pajaronian.com
Guest View: ‘We are better than these dirty tricks’
Dirty tricks. In the case of the Fair Board President and the State Department of Food and Agriculture, this is the best that can be offered to us in Santa Cruz County. The defamation and dismissal of David Kegebein, CEO of the Fair, involved the kind of derision and malicious treatment of a person we’d expect to find in lesser states and counties.
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV): Watsonville Community Hospital is under new ownership. A non-profit entity called the Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation purchased the bankrupt hospital thanks with help from local fundraising, according to Treasurer Marcus Pimentel. “Over 500 individual donors who’ve pulled together $66 million of donated money to acquire this hospital,” Pimentel said. The post Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership appeared first on KION546.
Asian Cultural Experience tries to recover after fire causes major damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Right now, in Downtown Salinas, the Asian Cultural Experience is trying to figure out its next steps after a fire broke out earlier this month. Salinas firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. The non-profit says the fire started on the Lotus Inn Side and severely damaged that building. The Republic Cafe also suffered The post Asian Cultural Experience tries to recover after fire causes major damages appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
City voting records show candidates’ views on issues
Watsonville City Councilman Jimmy Dutra and Cabrillo College Governing Board Trustee Felipe Hernandez are vying for the 4th District seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. In last week’s Pajaronian, we took a look at the candidates’ 500-word statements, and their donors and...
What is kava? The history behind the namesake concoction of Santa Cruz’s MeloMelo Kava Bar
If you walk into any grocery store these days, you’ll most likely be confronted with an expansive selection of unique beverages, ranging from tart kombuchas to fruity probiotic seltzers. In recent years, it seems as though the market for nonalcoholic beverages has grown massively, making room for drink alternatives such as sparkling tonics and prebiotic sodas.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco Examiner
How to spend a perfect weekend in Santa Cruz
Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area in the 1990s will almost certainly have the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk commercials stamped on their subconscious, alongside their best friend’s landline. But Santa Cruz is much more than a West Coast Coney Island. (The Boardwalk, incidentally, is California’s oldest amusement park and is a fine place to ride a historic roller coaster with an ocean view.)
pajaronian.com
Two face off for North Monterey County seat
MONTEREY COUNTY—Two candidates are vying for the District 2 seat on the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, an area that encompasses North Monterey County and parts of North Salinas, including the communities of Aromas, Castroville, Pajaro, Moss Landing, Prunedale, Royal Oaks, Las Lomas and Bolsa Knolls. John Phillips currently...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
