Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
The Murderer of the Former Missouri City High School Football Star is His Best Friend, Former Teammate-Family Says it is Hard to Believe
A former high school football star was shot and died in Missouri City, and his former Ridge Point High School teammate is suspected of murder. Friday, Terry Petry, 24, was discovered shot in the chest at a residence on the 800 block of Turtle Creek Drive in Missouri City, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.
kshb.com
Brand new 'Roos bring in new coach and new team to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International taking on a new meaning. The Kansas City Kangaroos have a new head coach and he has spanned the globe, literally, for players. "I realized that if I was sitting next to Bill Self, for example, and I've got Roy Williams over here and Coach Pitino down there," said new Kansas City men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies gesturing to his left and right.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to the metro, but it may be speeding up some projects, including one near Arrowhead Stadium.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
Kansas City police address concerns, rumors of missing Black women
Kansas City leaders spoke about addressing concerns in the community of missing Black women after a Excelsior Springs abuse case.
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Prosecutors want Britt Reid to serve 4 years in prison
Prosecutors want Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Chiefs assistant coach, to serve 4 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'
Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Comments / 0