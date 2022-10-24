ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, MO

theeastcountygazette.com

The Murderer of the Former Missouri City High School Football Star is His Best Friend, Former Teammate-Family Says it is Hard to Believe

A former high school football star was shot and died in Missouri City, and his former Ridge Point High School teammate is suspected of murder. Friday, Terry Petry, 24, was discovered shot in the chest at a residence on the 800 block of Turtle Creek Drive in Missouri City, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
kshb.com

Brand new 'Roos bring in new coach and new team to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International taking on a new meaning. The Kansas City Kangaroos have a new head coach and he has spanned the globe, literally, for players. "I realized that if I was sitting next to Bill Self, for example, and I've got Roy Williams over here and Coach Pitino down there," said new Kansas City men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies gesturing to his left and right.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO

