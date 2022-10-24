President Joe Biden spent some time in Syracuse on Thursday, where Micron Technology is planning to spend $100 billion over the next two decades as it builds semiconductor factories in the area. With the passage of the CHIPS Act this summer, that giant federal law investing billions of federal dollars in the chip industry, more of these factories are expected. Tens of thousands of jobs are expected to be created as well, and schools are rushing to create training so people can do them.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO