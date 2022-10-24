ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
waer.org

In-person early voting starts Saturday in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Board of Elections is getting ready to commence early voting this weekend for the upcoming midterm elections. All registered voters can cast their ballot at any of 10 polling locations across the area starting Saturday. They include Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, Beauchamp Branch Library, Syracuse Community Connection, Camillus Municipal Building, Clay Town Hall, North Syracuse Community Center, DeWitt Town Hall, LaFayette Fire Station, Lysander Municipal Building and Onondaga Community College.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Marks New Start For Former Miller Brewing/Attis Ethanol Site

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday announced an emergency declaration aimed at extinguishing a long smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the Town of Volney. The declaration marks a new beginning for the underutilized industrial site that once served as an...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY
wrvo.org

After eight years, Onondaga County voters will elect new sheriff

For the first time in eight years, Onondaga County voters will choose a new sheriff. The choice this year comes down to whether voters prefer a candidate with a corrections or police background. Two-term Onondaga County Sheriff, Gene Conway, is retiring. Looking to replace him is one political newcomer, Republican...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Syracuse common councilors narrowly OK free shuttle for city employees

More than 250 Syracuse city workers will soon have access to a free shuttle service after Syracuse Common Councilors approved the plan on Monday. But the council's narrow 5-4 vote reflects how uncertain they are about if this is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Under the agreement, the city...
SYRACUSE, NY
marketplace.org

Chip manufacturing jobs are coming. Are Americans ready for them?

President Joe Biden spent some time in Syracuse on Thursday, where Micron Technology is planning to spend $100 billion over the next two decades as it builds semiconductor factories in the area. With the passage of the CHIPS Act this summer, that giant federal law investing billions of federal dollars in the chip industry, more of these factories are expected. Tens of thousands of jobs are expected to be created as well, and schools are rushing to create training so people can do them.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower complaint

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York says Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 following allegations the hospital knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid improperly. The whistleblower complaint is related to outpatient mental health services in which the medical claims must be filed by a...
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy