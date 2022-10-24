Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
waer.org
In-person early voting starts Saturday in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Board of Elections is getting ready to commence early voting this weekend for the upcoming midterm elections. All registered voters can cast their ballot at any of 10 polling locations across the area starting Saturday. They include Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, Beauchamp Branch Library, Syracuse Community Connection, Camillus Municipal Building, Clay Town Hall, North Syracuse Community Center, DeWitt Town Hall, LaFayette Fire Station, Lysander Municipal Building and Onondaga Community College.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Marks New Start For Former Miller Brewing/Attis Ethanol Site
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday announced an emergency declaration aimed at extinguishing a long smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the Town of Volney. The declaration marks a new beginning for the underutilized industrial site that once served as an...
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York
The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.
cnyhomepage.com
Candidate expresses concern over Oneida County Conservative Party endorsement
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – John Zielinski, the Republican candidate running for the 119th Assembly seat against Marianne Buttenschon today at the press Conference about an investigation into why the Oneida County Conservative Party endorsed Democrats for the 119th Assembly and Oneida County Sheriff. “I just want you and the...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
localsyr.com
OCC President and students ecstatic to welcome President Biden on Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Students at Onondaga Community College found out that President Joe Biden would be coming to their campus Thursday to talk about Micron’s historic $100 Billion investment via email when they were told classes would be canceled on Thursday. The email goes on to invite students...
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
wxhc.com
Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors
During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
WKTV
2 new mixed-use buildings part of $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is partnering with local organizations for a $45 million project to revitalize Cornhill. Two mixed-use buildings will be constructed – the Cornhill Renaissance Center on James Street and the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Impact Center on West Street. The Cornhill Renaissance Center will...
wrvo.org
After eight years, Onondaga County voters will elect new sheriff
For the first time in eight years, Onondaga County voters will choose a new sheriff. The choice this year comes down to whether voters prefer a candidate with a corrections or police background. Two-term Onondaga County Sheriff, Gene Conway, is retiring. Looking to replace him is one political newcomer, Republican...
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
waer.org
Syracuse common councilors narrowly OK free shuttle for city employees
More than 250 Syracuse city workers will soon have access to a free shuttle service after Syracuse Common Councilors approved the plan on Monday. But the council's narrow 5-4 vote reflects how uncertain they are about if this is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Under the agreement, the city...
marketplace.org
Chip manufacturing jobs are coming. Are Americans ready for them?
President Joe Biden spent some time in Syracuse on Thursday, where Micron Technology is planning to spend $100 billion over the next two decades as it builds semiconductor factories in the area. With the passage of the CHIPS Act this summer, that giant federal law investing billions of federal dollars in the chip industry, more of these factories are expected. Tens of thousands of jobs are expected to be created as well, and schools are rushing to create training so people can do them.
Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
waer.org
Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower complaint
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York says Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 following allegations the hospital knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid improperly. The whistleblower complaint is related to outpatient mental health services in which the medical claims must be filed by a...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
Comments / 1