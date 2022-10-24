LIVE: Cochise County Board of Supervisors to reconsider ballot hand-count proposal Monday

Read full article on original website
Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors met today and decided not to move forward with full ballot hand count.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
kjzz.org
Secretary of State's Office responds to Cochise County vote to hold full hand count of election
Cochise County approved a full hand count of ballots along with voting machines for the midterm election. That, however, goes against Arizona law. The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to county officials telling them only a limited hand count is legal, according to Arizona’s Voter Procedures Manual.
gilavalleycentral.net
Cochise Board votes 2-1 to hand count all ballots in Nov. 8 election in addition to machine count
BISBEE — Over the objections of both the Cochise County Attorney and the Arizona Secretary of State, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday to direct the County Recorder to conduct a hand-count of every county precinct’s votes in the Nov. 8 election. “I could take...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Continues to Fill Border Barrier Gaps as Migrant Encounters Soar
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Monday that he had continued his mission to plug holes in Arizona’s border, this time in Cochise County. “Today, we continued to follow through on our promise to add physical barriers to the border where possible. We stepped up to the plate in Cochise County. Construction on a 10.25-mile border wall gap began this morning [Monday],” Ducey said. “The unresolved border and public safety crisis caused by the Biden admin continues – in Arizona, we don’t stand idly by when our citizens need us most. Arizona isn’t afraid of a challenge. We will not back down. We will protect our state.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County
BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
AZFamily
Bisbee Mariachi Festival to raise money for homeless coalition
BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bisbee is a small, quaint and colorful town in southeastern Arizona that’s rich in history. If you haven’t checked it out, there’s an event coming up that gives you a great reason to hop in the car on Saturday, Nov. 5: The Bisbee Mariachi Festival.
Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes
After flaring tempers reached a fever pitch among actors fighting for tourist dollars, one man faces the courts; another sees a darkness. Meanwhile, a showdown with the law approaches The post Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.
