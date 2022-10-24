Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has bought Twitter and fired its top executives
(CNN) — Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other...
Pinterest Only Social Media Asset Likely To See Double-Digit Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion In 2023, Says Analyst; How Minnow Outdid Bigger Rivals In Q3
After all the tech bloodbath, it was a refreshing sight to see a social media stock rally hard following its quarterly results. What Happened: Pinterest Inc. PINS shares climbed 9.64% late on Thursday after it reported third-quarter revenue that rose 8% to $685 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $666.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 were almost double that of the expected number of $0.06 but dropped sharply from the year-ago’s $0.28.
Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk's bid to control Twitter
Elon Musk is offering to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
