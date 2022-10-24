After all the tech bloodbath, it was a refreshing sight to see a social media stock rally hard following its quarterly results. What Happened: Pinterest Inc. PINS shares climbed 9.64% late on Thursday after it reported third-quarter revenue that rose 8% to $685 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $666.7 million. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 were almost double that of the expected number of $0.06 but dropped sharply from the year-ago’s $0.28.

