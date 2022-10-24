ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7PcZ_0il0SRam00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8.

You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in Escambia County beginning a minimum of 10 days prior to Election Day using a paper ballot and DS200 digital scan voting machines.

Early voting locations in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County – Open from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m.

  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Bellview Branch Library, 6425 Mobile Highway
  • UWF International Center, Building 71, 11000 University Parkway
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Santa Rosa County – Open from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m.

  • Main Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., Milton
  • Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre
  • Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Hwy., Pace
  • Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton
  • South Santa Rosa Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze
  • Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park, Gulf Breeze

Okaloosa County – All locations open from 7 a.m., until 7 p.m.

  • Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview
  • Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office, 302 N Wilson St, Ste 102, Crestview
  • Niceville City Hall, 208 N Partin Dr, Niceville
  • Okaloosa County Administration Bldg., 1250 Eglin Pkwy N, Shalimar
  • Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave, Destin

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

