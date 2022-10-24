ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots report cards: Who’s to blame for disaster vs. Bears?

Outside a magical two-drive outburst when Bailey Zappe entered the game, the New England Patriots didn’t do anything well in their debacle against the Chicago Bears. The Patriots faceplanted on national television, getting outplayed in every phase of the game. They struggled to get any offense going and failed to consistently stop Justin Fields and the Bears offense. Even the punting wasn’t particularly good.
CHICAGO, IL
Mac Jones interception appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wires in loss to Bears (video)

It looks like Mac Jones was the victim of some brutal luck on Monday Night Football. After being intercepted by Jaquan Brisker early in the second quarter of a 33-14 loss to the Bears, Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe and didn’t return to the game. The second-year quarterback was looking for Jonnu Smith down the right sideline and Brisker jumped in front to pick the pass off.
CHICAGO, IL
Why Julian Edelman likes Bay-area clam chowder over New England (Anti-analysis)

Julian Edelman realized that he might make some enemies with this opinion, but he had to speak his truth. The retired New England Patriots receiver publicly declared this week that he likes the clam chowder in the Bay area more than he likes New England clam chowder. In his defense, Edelman hails from Redwood City, California, which is right on San Francisco Bay in Northern California.
Patriots getting trade calls on Damien Harris, 5 other veterans (report)

FOXBOROUGH — Matt Groh’s phone has been lighting up this week. According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots have gotten trade calls on Damien Harris and Jabrill Peppers, but aren’t “shopping them.” Kyed says teams have also reached out about all of the team’s veteran receivers: Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, as Phil Perry initially reported.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones will start vs. Jets, doesn’t commit to rest of season

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick knows that Mac Jones is starting on Sunday in the Meadowlands, but beyond that, he’s not breaking out his crystal ball. On Thursday morning, Belichick confirmed the second-year quarterback will start against the Jets, calling him “fully available here for the game and ready to go.” Jones took a full workload at Wednesday’s walkthrough and was removed from the injury report.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
3 key Patriots not trending in the right direction for Jets game

FOXBOROUGH — For the second straight day, three of New England’s best players were missing from the practice field. Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all missing during the media window of practice on a gorgeous afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. After missing back-to-back practices to open the week, their status is increasingly in doubt for Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? Free live stream, how to watch Tom Brady in Buccaneers vs. Ravens

If Tom Brady wants to get things back on track, he’s going to have to start on Thursday Night Football. The free-falling Buccaneers host the Ravens in a game they need after suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses as double digit favorites. That’s easier said than done with Lamar Jackson, who is proving as elusive as ever in the final year on his rookie deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Springfield, MA
