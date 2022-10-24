Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Patriots report cards: Who’s to blame for disaster vs. Bears?
Outside a magical two-drive outburst when Bailey Zappe entered the game, the New England Patriots didn’t do anything well in their debacle against the Chicago Bears. The Patriots faceplanted on national television, getting outplayed in every phase of the game. They struggled to get any offense going and failed to consistently stop Justin Fields and the Bears offense. Even the punting wasn’t particularly good.
Mac Jones interception appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wires in loss to Bears (video)
It looks like Mac Jones was the victim of some brutal luck on Monday Night Football. After being intercepted by Jaquan Brisker early in the second quarter of a 33-14 loss to the Bears, Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe and didn’t return to the game. The second-year quarterback was looking for Jonnu Smith down the right sideline and Brisker jumped in front to pick the pass off.
NFL best bets, Patriots picks against the spread for Week 8
FOXBOROUGH — Dull week in Foxborough, eh?. Mac Jones is officially back in the saddle as the Patriots head to the Meadowlands for a date with the 5-2 New York Jets. We’ve got a new picker in town, as Mark Daniels has joined the MassLive team, and only one person is picking Zach Wilson at home.
Why Julian Edelman likes Bay-area clam chowder over New England (Anti-analysis)
Julian Edelman realized that he might make some enemies with this opinion, but he had to speak his truth. The retired New England Patriots receiver publicly declared this week that he likes the clam chowder in the Bay area more than he likes New England clam chowder. In his defense, Edelman hails from Redwood City, California, which is right on San Francisco Bay in Northern California.
Patriots getting trade calls on Damien Harris, 5 other veterans (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Matt Groh’s phone has been lighting up this week. According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots have gotten trade calls on Damien Harris and Jabrill Peppers, but aren’t “shopping them.” Kyed says teams have also reached out about all of the team’s veteran receivers: Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, as Phil Perry initially reported.
Here’s how Patriots LB Mack Wilson overcame childhood adversity to thrive
FOXBOROUGH – Times were hard for this family. There were days they lacked food or housing and nights when they crammed into a car to find shelter. Other times they’d find a cheap hotel around the area. There were evenings when the kids were hungry, and it didn’t feel like there was enough food to go around.
Jonnu Smith: Patriots offensive woes not about Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense is a mess. Following a 14-point performance against the Chicago Bears, the focus continues to be on the team’s quarterback situation between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Inside Gillette Stadium, however, offensive players are putting Monday night’s performance on themselves. As the Patriots...
Mac Jones is healthy, but 3 key players remain on the Patriots injury report
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones is healthy. The Patriots quarterback remained off the team’s injury report on Thursday. Jones has now been a full practice participant for two days in a row for the first time since Week 3. That’s good news for the second-year player who hopes to rebound this weekend against the New York Jets.
Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones will start vs. Jets, doesn’t commit to rest of season
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick knows that Mac Jones is starting on Sunday in the Meadowlands, but beyond that, he’s not breaking out his crystal ball. On Thursday morning, Belichick confirmed the second-year quarterback will start against the Jets, calling him “fully available here for the game and ready to go.” Jones took a full workload at Wednesday’s walkthrough and was removed from the injury report.
3 key Patriots not trending in the right direction for Jets game
FOXBOROUGH — For the second straight day, three of New England’s best players were missing from the practice field. Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all missing during the media window of practice on a gorgeous afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. After missing back-to-back practices to open the week, their status is increasingly in doubt for Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands.
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? Free live stream, how to watch Tom Brady in Buccaneers vs. Ravens
If Tom Brady wants to get things back on track, he’s going to have to start on Thursday Night Football. The free-falling Buccaneers host the Ravens in a game they need after suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses as double digit favorites. That’s easier said than done with Lamar Jackson, who is proving as elusive as ever in the final year on his rookie deal.
How Bill Belichick can get Patriots out of QB mess in 3 easy steps (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays all season long. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. How does Bill Belichick get out of this quarterback mess without looking...
Victor Wembanyama’s game will be streamed by NBA; Celtics connections to watch
The consensus No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has already drawn plenty of headlines — his time is in the spotlight in the U.S. is only going to get brighter. Victor Wembanyama is considered a generational prospect as teams hope to select the 7-foot-4 big man in next year’s draft.
Peyton Manning wanted Bears to run up score vs. Patriots: ‘Do not take a knee’
Peyton Manning didn’t want the Chicago Bears to take it easy on the New England Patriots. The former NFL quarterback was part of ESPN’s “Manningcast” for the Monday Night Football game along with his brother Eli when he was lobbying for Chicago to run up the score late in the game.
Bills release first renderings of new stadium in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills announced a stadium deal back in March and fans have been eagerly awaiting a peak at what the new digs in Orchard Park will look like. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
