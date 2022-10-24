Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
New Details Disclosed By Lawyer In Route 9W Road-Rage Crash That Critically Injured Teens
A volunteer firefighter accused in a road-rage crash that nearly killed a group of fellow Bergen County teens not only returned to the scene as a responder but actively participated in the recovery effort, a personal injury lawyer said in announcing a massive lawsuit. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill,...
Sources: Patient who was discharged from hospital crashes stolen vehicles, was shot by police
Sources tell News 12 New Jersey that a discharged patient crashed stolen vehicles before he was shot by police Tuesday.
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Man critically injured in Upper Manhattan hit-and-run crash, driver charged
Authorities on Tuesday arrested a hit-and-run driver after a crash in Upper Manhattan early Monday, according to officials.
HERO: Distraught Man, 80, Pursuing Suicide Rescued By Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer
A Hasbrouck Heights police officer revived an 80-year-old man who authorities said was trying to kill himself. Officer Michael Renna found the man unconscious in his vehicle on a quiet stretch of Franklin Avenue between Oak Grove Avenue and Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a police report.
Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed
A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Man beaten with tire iron in Upper Manhattan robbery; 2 suspects sought
Officials are searching for two suspects who used a tire iron during a violent robbery in Upper Manhattan earlier this month, authorities said.
22-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured In Parkway Crash
A 22-year-old Newark man was seriously hurt in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The man was in a Mercedes heading south in East Orange when he collided with a Honda CRV near milepost 148.2 around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, New Jersey State Police said. The...
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart
UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed. A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Thief robs man at NJ ATM, leaves behind jail ID card
A man stole hundreds of dollars from a New Jersey ATM and then dropped his Hudson County Jail identification card and personal property receipt while fleeing.
Slippery leak blamed for crashes involving 21 cars and 2 tractor-trailers on I-95
A leak of 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance caused several multivehicle crashes on I-95 in New Rochelle this morning.
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
State police: 2 people killed in separate crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed Monday in separate crashes just 15 minutes and 2 miles apart on the Garden State Parkway.
N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say
Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
Police agencies respond to possible barricade situation at Stony Point home
Multiple police agencies throughout Rockland County responded to a home on Pyngyp Road.
Westwood (NJ) Firefighter Dies After Responding to House Fire
Westwood Volunteer Fire Department announced the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Kevin May. May, 29, responded to a heavy house firer in Upper Saddle River on Oct. 16. The next day he went to the hospital for treatment of chest pains and difficulty breathing. Doctors implanted a stent and...
