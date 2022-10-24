Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala
MICHAEL MCLELLAN, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protective Order, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON M MOSS, 40, of Mendenhall, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $800, $1,000, $400.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
impact601.com
Suspect identified in murder of two victims on West 10th Street
A suspect has been identified in the murder of two victims and another injured victim, according to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:05 p.m., Laurel Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a shooting complaint.
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
kicks96news.com
Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake
On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
Mississippi man gets 18 years for possessing firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, of Philadelphia, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court records, on July 15, 2018, a Philadelphia woman called the Philadelphia...
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
Police: Two people killed, one injured outside Mississippi laundry. Nearby high school put on lockdown.
Two people were killed and one injured outside a Mississippi laundry shortly after noon Monday. Laurel Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The nearby Laurel High School was put on lockdown until the situation was deemed secure and safe.. At approximately...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WTOK-TV
New transportation service ‘Just 4 kids’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids. The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
