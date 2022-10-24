Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
rigzone.com
Woodside Enters Into Strategic Partnership With LanzaTech
Woodside Energy and LanzaTech have announced a strategic collaboration with the signing of a strategic framework agreement. — Woodside Energy and LanzaTech, a US-based carbon capture and transformation company, have announced a strategic collaboration with the signing of a strategic framework agreement. Under the agreement, Woodside will, in collaboration...
rigzone.com
DeepOcean Charters Simon Mokster Shipping MPSV Stril Server
DeepOcean has signed a two-year time charter deal with Simon Mokster Shipping for its multi-purpose support vessel. DeepOcean has secured the services of Simon Møkster Shipping’s multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Stril Server on a two-year charter deal. The ocean services provider aims to strengthen its offering to the offshore and oil and gas industries through the deal with the Stavanger-based shipowner.
rigzone.com
Sembcorp Inks Deals With Japan On Low-Carbon Hydrogen Initiatives
Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. — Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. As a leading producer of renewable energy and...
Comments / 0