Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a month since Laredo Police found a man dead inside a parked vehicle in north Laredo. KGNS has obtained the arrested affidavit and is learning more about what could have led to the shooting. On Monday Oct. 3, Alfredo Villarreal was found...
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a violent history. Authorities are searching for Angel Montemayor III who is wanted on numerous charges including intoxication, manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon. Montemayor is eighteen...
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo. Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away. The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks....
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive. According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle. The Laredo Fire Department had to remove...
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child. Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest. The incident was reported on Friday, Oct....
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair. On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about...
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Laredo, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re days away from Halloween and many are prepping up to go trick-or-treating, and according to some online reports, Laredo ranks among the top 25 cities to celebrate the spooky holiday. Laredoan Mary Cisneros says everyone should celebrate it, no matter the age. She adds...
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man believed to be tied to a theft in south Laredo. Laredo Police say the incident was reported on October 2 at the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop. The man was caught on camera wearing what an apparent Longhorn’s hat...
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid crisis continues and it’s now fentanyl targeting the Laredo community. The Laredo Independent School District is teaching its students about the dangers of the narcotics. Its the first time the Laredo Fire Department holds these kinds of presentations for high school students. First...
Grand opening set for Republic of the Rio Grande Museum exhibit
A new exhibit on the history of the Republic of the Rio Grande will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the permanent exhibit. The grand opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Republic of the...
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - An update to a massive fire in Nuevo Laredo revealed that it is now under control. No injuries were reported but two acres were affected with three businesses being damaged: a junkyard, a transportation company, and a recycling center. Below is the original story:. A...
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
