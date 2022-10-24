LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.

LAREDO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO