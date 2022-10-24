CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.

CLIFTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO