Clifton, ME

foxbangor.com

Two arrested in Clifton on Monday on drug charges

CLIFTON– Two people were arrested in Clifton Monday morning on drug charges. “This morning we conducted a search warrant for the investigation of drugs, and during this search warrant two subjects were arrested. One is male and his name is Michael Drake and he’s 54-years old, and the second one was a female named Jessica Lovely and she was about 36-years old,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.
CLIFTON, ME
wrif.com

Police Officer Retires Then Starts a New Career as a Drug Dealer

A former police officer in Maine who had just retired in January of 2021 was given four years in prison for drug charges. The crazy part about it is he was busted just six days after resigning and serving his final two weeks. He was arrested in the parking lot of a high school where he allegedly gave drugs to a minor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Drugs seized from Clifton residence

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road. Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the...
CLIFTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
ROCKLAND, ME
colbyecho.news

Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances

On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine

A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Millinocket schools close due to threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday following a threat. School officials made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. They say the threat is not viable and that closing was out of an abundance of caution. Students were released at 11:15 Wednesday morning, and...
MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
WATERVILLE, ME
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp

A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
BANGOR, ME
