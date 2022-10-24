Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
Bruce Brown had a big comeback after LeBron James started trash-talking him during Nuggets vs. Lakers game.
Yardbarker
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Brooklyn Nets Have The Worst Lineup In The NBA With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton, And Royce O'Neale
The Brooklyn Nets have the worst lineup according to net rating with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys"
The Playmaker may have the solution for the Cowboys’ wide receiver woes: Odell Beckham Jr. Irvin said Beckham “would love to play” for the Cowboys.
Trade Breakdown: Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk
This is the 12th and final entry in our series breaking down the major trades of the 2022 offseason. As opposed to giving out grades, this series explores why the teams were motivated to make the moves. Let’s dive into a deal between the Jazz and Pistons…. On September...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
Prior to drafting Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls struggled for years in the NBA. They weren't even a regular playoff team. But after drafting Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft with the third overall pick, the Bulls won the lottery. With Mike on the roster, the Bulls never missed...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List
View the original article to see embedded media. In Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry moved to the No. 13 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list. Lowry sits at 1,983 career 3-pointers made, passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Lowry is only...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List
A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list. Miami has been a winning organization...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks Announce First ‘Divine 9 Night’
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans to host their first ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ on Saturday, Nov. 5, during the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9).
Marcus Morris Blames Former Jazz Player For Kawhi Leonard's Horrible Injury: "Cheap Shot In A Cheap Manner."
Marcus Morris thinks Joe Ingles was "cheap" for his contact against Kawhi Leonard that caused the forward's ACL injury in 2021.
Yardbarker
Nets, Mavs meet on heel of frustrating losses
When the Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, they constantly frustrated Kevin Durant with double teams and then escaped with a two-point win on a game-winning 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie against his former team. The Nets are off to a frustrating start after an eventful summer, and...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic tallies triple-double as Mavs hold off Nets in overtime
Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session,...
‘We are spoiled’: Jason Kidd’s honest reaction to Luka Doncic’s insane 41-point triple-double
Luka Doncic is the gift that keeps on giving to Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. On Thursday night, the Slovenian superstar delivered anew for the Mavs, churning out a massive performance to lead his team to a 129-125 overtime win on the road over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Fans Threw a Cup of Ice at Luka Doncic
VIDEO: Fans throw cup at Luka Doncic.
