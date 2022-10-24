ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

Prior to drafting Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls struggled for years in the NBA. They weren't even a regular playoff team. But after drafting Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft with the third overall pick, the Bulls won the lottery. With Mike on the roster, the Bulls never missed...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List

View the original article to see embedded media. In Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry moved to the No. 13 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list. Lowry sits at 1,983 career 3-pointers made, passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Lowry is only...
NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List

A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list. Miami has been a winning organization...
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Atlanta Hawks Announce First ‘Divine 9 Night’

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans to host their first ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ on Saturday, Nov. 5, during the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9).
Nets, Mavs meet on heel of frustrating losses

When the Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, they constantly frustrated Kevin Durant with double teams and then escaped with a two-point win on a game-winning 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie against his former team. The Nets are off to a frustrating start after an eventful summer, and...
Luka Doncic tallies triple-double as Mavs hold off Nets in overtime

Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session,...
