Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ TV viewership still high despite disappointing record
The popular line from the movie “Field of Dreams” — “If you build it, he will come” — can also be used to describe the large television viewership for Oklahoma football. For the past three-quarters of a century, Oklahoma has been building and maintaining...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
kswo.com
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities. Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual...
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
okctalk.com
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma artists keep eye on ordinance they worry will restrict rights to paint
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma artists are keeping an eye on an ordinance they worry will restrict their rights to paint. Oklahoma City’s City Council was originally scheduled to consider a new sign ordinance on Tuesday to regulate signs and art around town. The ordinance was just removed from the agenda Monday night.
news9.com
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
mvskokemedia.com
Boarding school survivor tells his story
WEWOKA, Oklahoma – The story of J.C. Kanard started in the small rural community of Dustin, located in the southern region of the Mvskoke Reservation, on April 21, 1938. He was born to a full-blood Muscogee (Creek) woman, Rosanna Kanard, the daughter of Nellie Field and Josiah Kanard, who were both certified as full-blood Creeks by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
KOCO
Where Oklahomans live could determine cost of mailing ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re looking to vote absentee by mail in November, where you live will determine how much it costs to mail a ballot. It all has to do with how heavy or how long the ballot is for the county. In Oklahoma County, it’ll cost...
