Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Avoid Christian McCaffrey, But Are Preparing For ‘Hard to Stop’ Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to face their in-division rival Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Falcons may have been given a reprieve a week ago when the Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, but that didn't stop Carolina from efficiently running the football in their first game without him.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Unanswered Points: Dennis Allen’s ‘Offensive Decision’
Saints and NFL fans are weighing in on New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen's "offensive decision" to start Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston for the Raiders contest. Many are perplexed by the points of reasoning for Allen staying with Dalton, who has a 1-3 record as the starter - Jameis Winston is 1-2. The NFL can be a cruel wake-up call for players and coaches alike. Years ago, an old mentor wisely told me that "we are judged on our production," and in the NFL, your availability.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a short-handed offense for the last month. Quarterback Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas have missed the last four games, WR Jarvis Landry three, WR Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat could miss extended time. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are back after missing a combined three contests, while rookie T Trevor Penning has yet to take a snap.
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Week 7 Moment That Hopefully Sets the Tone for Rest of Season
The Giants defied the odds and found another way to pull a victory out in a close game. That has become the modus operandi for head coach Brian Daboll and his bunch:. Bend, but don’t break on defense. Take what the defense gives you on offense. Don’t make the...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Wichita Eagle
Second-Half Surge Propels Ravens Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This time, the Ravens won the fourth quarter ... and the game. After a series of frustrating collapses over the first seven games, Baltimore finally played well down the stretch and put away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw...
Wichita Eagle
The Buccaneers Were Once Handed a Unicorn. Here’s How They Blew It.
Excerpted from the bookTHE LAST FOLK HERO: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,by Jeff Pearlman. Copyright © 2022 by Jeff Pearlman. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Sometimes people ask questions even though they know the answers. For example ...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Cardinals Preview, Opponent Q&A: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury, Score Prediction
When the 5-1 Vikings take on the 3-4 Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, both teams will be well-rested and ready to go. Minnesota is coming off its bye week, while Arizona had a mini bye after beating the Saints on Thursday Night Football last week. This is an...
Wichita Eagle
New Texans WR Tyron Johnson: ‘I Bring Speed To The Table’
HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson has speed to burn. The New Orleans native has run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can provide a deep threat for the Texans' offense with his ability to stretch the field. "I bring speed to the table," Johnson said inside the...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders vs. Saints: First Look at Week 8’s Matchup
The Saints (2-5) look to take advantage of their mini-bye and turn their season around this Sunday when they take on the Raiders (2-4) in the Superdome. The team is certainly optimistic about their outlook, but obviously, the results are what everyone is most interested in right now. Here's a few things we're watching as the game gets closer.
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 8
We now find ourselves more than halfway through our fantasy football regular seasons. With this in mind, every wavier wire addition becomes more vital to your team's success and playoff chances. With more injuries steamrolling through the league and players returning from IR, the wavier wire is hotter than ever in Week 8.
Wichita Eagle
How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force
In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success. Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact...
Wichita Eagle
Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Sits for Second Day
NASHVILLE – There is no question about Jeffery Simmons’ ability to recover from an injury. The Tennessee Titans defensive lineman showed what he can do in that regard when he came back from reconstructive knee surgery in roughly seven months and played – and played well – in nine games during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in all but one possible contest over the last two-plus seasons, and the game he missed was due to COVID-19.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jowon Briggs, Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bearcats
Briggs possesses a thick, strong frame to cause problems in the run and passing games, but he lacks ideal athletic traits and technical development as a pass rusher. In 2021, the Bearcats played Briggs everywhere from 5-tech to 0-tech, but most of his snaps came lined up between the C and B gaps. His role changed in 2022 as he now takes most of his snaps lined up between the 3-tech and 0-tech positions along the defensive interior. Briggs won’t be able to sustain a high snap count lined up over the center at the next level because of his size. He deploys his hands early to engage linemen and keep them out of his pads. Briggs plays with natural leverage and strong leg drive. He’s also strong in his upper body as he rarely misses tackles, displays good grip strength, and keeps the lineman at bay with a one-armed long-arm technique when setting the edge against the run. Briggs uses this technique to lift the tackle out of his stance while maintaining enough separation from the lineman to turn back any outside rush attempts. Briggs is easily able to create displacement with a combination of his strong upper body and leg drive when he gets into the offensive lineman’s pads. His motor runs hot, and his hand placement is generally good, although it can get a bit high and has the potential to draw penalties. Briggs’ best pass rushing move involves latching onto and pulling the lineman before immediately executing a swim move. While he’s a capable pass rusher, Briggs is more of a pocket pusher than a pocket collapser. He lacks counters after his initial rush dies and doesn’t offer a diverse pass rushing arsenal. Briggs doesn’t have the bend to play a full-time edge role in the NFL. He’s not a dynamic athlete and lacks ideal pursuit speed, explosiveness, twitch, and change of direction skills. Briggs has good but not elite arm length, which showed up against Houston’s Patrick Paul in the 2021 conference championship. His anchor in the run game is inconsistent, and there are instances of him being displaced five or more yards downfield by linemen. He struggled with duo blocks in the run game against Arkansas in 2022. Briggs has a strong upper body, but his hands lack pop on first contact. Sometimes he’ll surrender gap integrity by trying to make a play on the ball instead of holding his assignment. Briggs’ former teammate Curtis Brooks was a more dynamic, explosive, and productive interior lineman, but he only went in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wichita Eagle
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
View the original article to see embedded media. The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source toldSports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According...
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Locks In $1000 Bonus for Ravens-Buccaneers TNF
