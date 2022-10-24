Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Wichita Eagle
Cullen/Frost: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $169.8 million. The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.59 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share. Cullen/Frost shares...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Wichita Eagle
Amazon.com Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Though Amazon.com’s stock soared after the company reported earnings in July, shares have more than given back their gains since, hurt by a market selloff and recent selling pressure in the shares of tech giants. Bulls are hoping Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report will once more surprise...
Investopedia
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
Wichita Eagle
Merck Stock Jumps As Keytruda Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost
Merck & Co. (MRK) - Get Merck & Company Inc. Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year profit guidance for a second time, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Google Stock Skids As Digital Ad Sales Retreat Clips Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slumped firmly lower Wednesday after the Google parent company posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoed the warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 2% to around $7.07...
Recap: West Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs missed estimated earnings by 4.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was down $19.60 million from...
Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
Sonic Automotive: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sonic Automotive SAH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sonic Automotive missed estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.47. Revenue was up $375.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Recap: Integer Holdings Q3 Earnings
Integer Holdings ITGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $37.11 million from the same...
Stanley Black & Decker: Q3 Earnings Insights
Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was down $143.00...
Earnings Outlook For WisdomTree Investments
WisdomTree Investments WETF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WisdomTree Investments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. WisdomTree Investments bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0