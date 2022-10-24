U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.

2 DAYS AGO