Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Crown installed on oil derrick at I-10 Park in Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Park in Jennings oil landmark was structured and devoted in memory of oil pioneers, and now repairs are complete. Workers installed the landmark’s crown this morning since parts of the structure were damaged during Hurricane Laura. The park is now open to the public...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
KPLC TV
Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night. There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering...
KPLC TV
Kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - When we think of police officers, we tend to think of the crimes and violence they deal with every day, but Academy is helping spread a positive outlook on the police force of Lake Charles. Academy allowed the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana to...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
KPLC TV
Touchdown Live Week 9 | Notre Dame Pioneers at Grand Lake Hornets
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) -Thursday was senior night in Grand Lake as the Hornets hosted the Notre Dame Pioneers. The Pioneers received the ball on the opening kickoff, and it didn’t take long for them to find the end zone. On their first possession, quarterback Aidan Mouton found #6...
KPLC TV
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana residents are still cleaning up hurricane debris from their homes and yards. So, what are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?. Calcasieu Parish residents can drop solid waste off at two of the waste convenience centers...
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge closed to marine traffic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed to marine traffic. Officials say the closure is due to a mechanical issue. The bridge was also closed to vehicle traffic this morning, but has reopened to vehicles.
KPLC TV
All lanes open on I-210 W near Enterprise Blvd. following accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes along I-210 Westbound near the Enterprise Blvd. exit are now open following a vehicle accident earlier this morning, according to DOTD. Some traffic congestion remains but should be cleared shortly.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Missing Welsh man found safe
UPDATE: Mallett was found safe, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from Welsh. Taylor A. Mallett, 24, was reported missing after he left his Welsh home to drive to work...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy. Thursday, Nov. 10:...
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
KPLC TV
DeRidder water main breaks
Concerns grow over the fate of Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs. The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored. Crews...
KPLC TV
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Comments / 0