ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Coyote’ who smuggled Mexican nationals to Sacramento pleads guilty in federal court

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man charged with smuggling Mexican nationals into the U.S. for money, and who was identified as a so-called “coyote” following a tip from a Sacramento resident , entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court.

Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California court said in a Monday news release.

In a criminal complaint filed Oct. 3, prosecutors said Gomez was part of a smuggling ring that brought Mexican nationals into the country through Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

According to an affidavit filed by a Department of Homeland Security special agent, law enforcement officials learned of the smuggling when a Sacramento resident contacted Los Rios Community College District police in late September following a payment dispute.

The person told authorities he’d arranged for his sister-in-law and family friend to be brought from Mexico to Sacramento for a payment of $11,000, with $1,300 due when both were delivered to Sacramento.

However, according to the affidavit, Gomez instead insisted on $2,600, or $1,300 per passenger, and the reporting party was told that if he did not pay the higher amount, that Gomez would drive off with sister-in-law and family friend toward Oregon. Gomez threatened to drop the pair off “at an unknown stash house,” according to the U.S. Attorney news release.

The reporting party then called law enforcement and filed missing persons reports for the two.

Gomez was arrested Sept. 28 near the Yolo County town of Dunnigan, at a Pilot Travel Center gas station, found with the two passengers reporting missing as well as two other travelers, according to the affidavit. None of the four passengers had lawful status in the U.S.

Gomez is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 23. He faces a maximum of five years in prison per each person smuggled.

The Bee’s Sam Stanton contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?

DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

41K+
Followers
739
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy