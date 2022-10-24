Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
‘Extremely devious’ osteopath who decapitated Christian friend jailed live on TV
An “extremely devious” therapist found guilty of decapitating her Christian friend has become the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of at least 34 years after she was found guilty of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old, who the prosecution said was motivated by money, killed Ms Chong in London in June 2021 and deposited the body in Devon.Judge Richard Marks KC said Mitchell showed no remorse for the murder it was...
