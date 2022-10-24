Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
Joe Burrow not looking in rearview mirror when it comes to rivalry with Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow wasn’t in the mood to reminisce on Thursday. Burrow was asked a series of questions about the Bengals four-game losing streak to the Browns to open his news conference on Thursday, and by the fourth one he made it clear he was done talking about the past.
Cleveland Cavaliers respond to J.B. Bickerstaff’s fiery, curse-filled halftime speech in win over Orlando
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was miffed. More so than usual. Only this time it wasn’t at the officiating crew, who tends to get an earful from the fiery Bickerstaff on a nightly basis. Bickerstaff’s target: His team, following a halfhearted first-half effort.
Guardians’ outfield outlook, Aaron Judge’s landing spot and World Series storylines: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The World Series is set to begin Friday in Houston with the Astros and Phillies squaring off in the Fall Classic for the first time. Several storylines are in play, including Justin Verlander and Dusty Baker’s places in history and Houston’s position as a dynasty on the line.
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago. The Bengals...
Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense has reportedly been dealt a major blow, as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chase injured his hip against the Saints and re-aggravated it against the Falcons...
Browns vs Bengals: Monday Night Football preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium when the Browns host the Bengals. Cincinnati is heating up...
Joe Burrow on the Browns, weather forecasts, Halloween and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is happy with how the offense is “gelling” going into Monday night’s game against the Browns. Burrow was less enthusiastic about answering questions about his 0-3 record against Cincinnati’s rival on Thursday during his weekly news conference. Here’s everything...
David Njoku ‘itching’ to face the Bengals Monday night, but the high ankle sprain will make it tough
BEREA, Ohio — David Njoku isn’t ruling himself out yet for the Halloween night game against the Bengals, but knows it would be scary fast to return from a high ankle sprain. “It’s healing pretty fast,” Njoku said. “Getting the right treatment, so it’s going to be like...
Ja’Marr Chase is out, so Tee Higgins should step up to help fill the void for the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will likely have to be the next man up in place of Ja’Marr Chase for the foreseeable future. Higgins should expect to step up as the Bengals’ top-receiver in the days and weeks to come with Chase reportedly out for at least the next 4-6 weeks. After spending the last 2-3 weeks dealing with nagging ankle issues that limited his against the Ravens and Saints, Higgins couldn’t have returned to full speed at a better time, much to the Bengals’ luck.
Guardians’ starting rotation outlook for 2023 and a look at MLB’s managerial shuffle: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and the Guardians starters were the heartbeat of the club in 2022. As Cleveland heads into the offseason, we take a look at what Terry Francona’s rotation could look like next season and what to expect moving forward. Paul Hoynes and...
DraftKings promo code: how to bet $5, win $200 for Ravens-Bucs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football is here, which means new customers can score the latest “Bet $5, Win $200″ welcome offer through our DraftKings promo...
Where the Bengals go from here with Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things will look a lot different for the Cincinnati Bengals in the near future. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is likely sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Now without his top receiving ace, quarterback Joe Burrow will look to rely more on his other targets in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd among others.
Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah idle: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Denzel Ward is still in the concussion protocol and is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game. The absence of Ward would be huge Monday night against the Bengals and their high-flying offense, led by Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Browns did get...
Talking Browns defense and Cavs hot start with Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss...
DraftKings Kansas promo is top play for Ravens-Buccaneers
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL season quickly approaches its halfway point, new Kansas customers can access our DraftKings Kansas promo to receive an exclusive offer...
Quotable Terry Francona: Read the Guardians skipper’s best quips from the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona is rarely at a loss for words, and that truly enriches the experience of covering the Guardians skipper on a daily basis. Francona mixes in pearls of wisdom and wit along with his updates on injuries and ongoing trends with his team. Throughout the course of a 162-game season, reporters are able to compile pages of anecdotes and quotes from Francona that make their way into game stories and notebooks, or get socked away for later features from a variety of different angles.
What the Bengals’ offense looks like without Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not the worst-case scenario for the Bengals’ offense. But it’s close. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. It will take the team’s best offensive weapon away from the team until at least post-Thanksgiving, and will create a void on the offense no one else can fill.
