CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will likely have to be the next man up in place of Ja’Marr Chase for the foreseeable future. Higgins should expect to step up as the Bengals’ top-receiver in the days and weeks to come with Chase reportedly out for at least the next 4-6 weeks. After spending the last 2-3 weeks dealing with nagging ankle issues that limited his against the Ravens and Saints, Higgins couldn’t have returned to full speed at a better time, much to the Bengals’ luck.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO