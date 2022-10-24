ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Ja’Marr Chase is out, so Tee Higgins should step up to help fill the void for the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will likely have to be the next man up in place of Ja’Marr Chase for the foreseeable future. Higgins should expect to step up as the Bengals’ top-receiver in the days and weeks to come with Chase reportedly out for at least the next 4-6 weeks. After spending the last 2-3 weeks dealing with nagging ankle issues that limited his against the Ravens and Saints, Higgins couldn’t have returned to full speed at a better time, much to the Bengals’ luck.
CINCINNATI, OH
DraftKings promo code: how to bet $5, win $200 for Ravens-Bucs

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football is here, which means new customers can score the latest “Bet $5, Win $200″ welcome offer through our DraftKings promo...
Where the Bengals go from here with Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things will look a lot different for the Cincinnati Bengals in the near future. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is likely sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Now without his top receiving ace, quarterback Joe Burrow will look to rely more on his other targets in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd among others.
CINCINNATI, OH
DraftKings Kansas promo is top play for Ravens-Buccaneers

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL season quickly approaches its halfway point, new Kansas customers can access our DraftKings Kansas promo to receive an exclusive offer...
KANSAS STATE
Quotable Terry Francona: Read the Guardians skipper’s best quips from the 2022 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona is rarely at a loss for words, and that truly enriches the experience of covering the Guardians skipper on a daily basis. Francona mixes in pearls of wisdom and wit along with his updates on injuries and ongoing trends with his team. Throughout the course of a 162-game season, reporters are able to compile pages of anecdotes and quotes from Francona that make their way into game stories and notebooks, or get socked away for later features from a variety of different angles.
CLEVELAND, OH
What the Bengals’ offense looks like without Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not the worst-case scenario for the Bengals’ offense. But it’s close. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. It will take the team’s best offensive weapon away from the team until at least post-Thanksgiving, and will create a void on the offense no one else can fill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland, OH
