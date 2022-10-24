ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

By Mac Bell
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Nghy_0il0QQdd00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates increased, if S.B. 1083 is not passed.

According to a letter sent to state lawmakers , this increased UC tax rate will currently be applied based on two factors:

  1. Businesses that were compelled into a prolonged-pandemic related shutdowns
  2. Businesses that had previously earned a lower experience-based UC tax rate by avoiding layoffs over the years.

According to a press release by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry , S.B. 1083 would target these employers, and temporarily exempt them from receiving a UC tax rate increase.

Watch the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate Debate October 25 at 8 p.m.

“The pandemic created many challenges for employers, and being able to keep their doors open and maintain their staff was one of the greatest hurdles they faced,” said Pennsylvania Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. “Small business owners who have already withstood so much cannot afford the added cost of a tax hike based on circumstances that were outside of their control.”

Under the current Pennsylvania law, if an employer does not report payroll in just one of the past three years, they lose their currently assessed UC tax rate, and in turn, are forced to revert back to the higher, default UC tax rate, according to the chamber’s letter.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The last action on this bill was on Sept. 21, 2022, and this year’s legislative session ends on November 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Pa Senate approves easier access to antlerless deer hunting license

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Through Senate Bill 431, hunters are one step closer to obtaining antlerless deer hunting licenses. The state House of Representatives approved Senator Dan Laughlin’s legislation which removes county treasures as the sole provider of antlerless tags. This change will then include all sellers authorized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) through […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Abortion providers challenge Medicaid ban in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other providers say the 1982 law violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment by treating women’s health care needs differently than those of men. Susan Frietsche, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

More than 700,000 people in Pennsylvania already have voted in the 2022 election

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a week away, but more than half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots, according to early voting data. The United States Elections Project, which draws voting numbers from state officials, says Pennsylvania already has received 733,370 ballots. That's nearly 55% of the 1,351,159 mail ballots requested by state voters, and those ballots have a distinctly liberal bias.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Pennsylvania with $244.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands. The state will use the funding for abandoned mine land remediation projects that reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, close dangerous mine shafts, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. The projects support jobs in […] The post Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers plan Child Reunification Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Sens. Scott Martin (R-13) and Camera Bartolotta (R-46) said this week that they plan to introduce legislation the help reunite lost children with their families, according to a press release from the Senate Republican Communications Office. The legislation, dubbed the Child Reunification Act, would provide kindergarteners’ parents and guardians with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy