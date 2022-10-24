Read full article on original website
NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety inspection for type of floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued an "urgent aviation safety recommendation" Thursday upon its findings in the ongoing investigation into the floatplane crash that killed 10 people off Whidbey Island in September. The NTSB said earlier this week that a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch was...
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
High School Quarterback Killed in Crash While Trying to Help Driver Stuck on Side of Road
Nick Miner of East River High School died when a car crashed into his truck after he stopped to help another driver on Sunday A Florida community is mourning an 18-year-old high school quarterback who died this weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. According to FOX affiliate WOFL, Nick Miner of East River High School died early Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. The outlet said he was helping a friend out of a ditch at...
