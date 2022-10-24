ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Comments / 0

Related
People

High School Quarterback Killed in Crash While Trying to Help Driver Stuck on Side of Road

Nick Miner of East River High School died when a car crashed into his truck after he stopped to help another driver on Sunday A Florida community is mourning an 18-year-old high school quarterback who died this weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. According to FOX affiliate WOFL, Nick Miner of East River High School died early Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. The outlet said he was helping a friend out of a ditch at...
FLORIDA STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy