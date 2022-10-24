Read full article on original website
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
Born in London in 1988, Derek Owusu is a poet, writer and one of the founding members of the Black Writers’ Guild. Between 2017 and 2019, he co-hosted literature podcast Mostly Lit and edited the anthology Safe: On Black British Men Reclaiming Space. In 2019, he published his debut novel, That Reminds Me, on Stormzy’s #Merky publishing imprint. The book won the 2020 Desmond Elliott prize, with judges describing it as a “transcendent work of literature”. His second novel, Losing the Plot, is published by Canongate on Thursday.
