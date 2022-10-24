Read full article on original website
Army Corps of Engineers begins Lake Okeechobee releases to Caloosahatchee
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District began making releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam at a seven-day average pulse release of 1,200 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday. No lake releases are planned for the St. Lucie Estuary. The target is right in the middle of the Restoration Coordination & Verification optimal flow envelope for the Caloosahatchee. Water from the lake will only be released in amounts needed to supplement local basin runoff to meet the downstream target of 1,200 cubic feet per second, and the target is consistent with South Florida Water Management District’s position statement from last week. Lake Okeechobee rose more than 2.5 feet in the month since Hurricane Ian brought historic rainfall to the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.
DeSantis announces assistance for debris removal
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced efforts to identify and remove vessels and other debris from Southwest Florida waterways and expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties, including using various technology platforms and satellite imagery to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to more quickly determine program eligibility. The state and FEMA agreed to allow for the waiver of some requirement for debris removal on private and commercial properties, including damaged slabs on private property. Additionally, the state will be using satellite imagery and other technology platforms to expedite damage assessments, a process FEMA typically does by going door to door to inspect structures physically. The Division of Emergency Management has worked closely with the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard and local governments to identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways and upland private and commercial properties. The newly created State Debris Cleanup Program will assist Hurricane Ian survivors with the removal of displaced and abandoned titled property. Residents can request the removal of debris, including vehicles, vessels, motorcycles, trailers and ATVs. To make a request, click here to report the presence of debris. To date, 869 vehicles and vessels have been identified on private and commercial properties, with efforts to identify more continuing daily.
Florida ranks fourth among most expensive states for health care
Florida is ranked the fourth most expensive state for health care, according to a report from Forbes Advisor. State residents with employer-provided family health coverage pay the highest annual premium in the nation at $7,079.33, and Floridians were fifth most likely to report that they did not see a doctor in the past 12 months due to cost (14.87%). The families of 14% of children in the state had difficulty paying for their child’s health care bills between 2019 and 2020. South Dakota is the most expensive state for health care, followed by Louisiana and West Virginia.
FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in 4 Florida counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. The agency determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. The first Direct Housing program option is multifamily lease and repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. The second option is transportable temporary housing units such as travel trailers or manufactured homes. The last is a direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
