Gov. Ron DeSantis announced efforts to identify and remove vessels and other debris from Southwest Florida waterways and expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties, including using various technology platforms and satellite imagery to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to more quickly determine program eligibility. The state and FEMA agreed to allow for the waiver of some requirement for debris removal on private and commercial properties, including damaged slabs on private property. Additionally, the state will be using satellite imagery and other technology platforms to expedite damage assessments, a process FEMA typically does by going door to door to inspect structures physically. The Division of Emergency Management has worked closely with the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard and local governments to identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways and upland private and commercial properties. The newly created State Debris Cleanup Program will assist Hurricane Ian survivors with the removal of displaced and abandoned titled property. Residents can request the removal of debris, including vehicles, vessels, motorcycles, trailers and ATVs. To make a request, click here to report the presence of debris. To date, 869 vehicles and vessels have been identified on private and commercial properties, with efforts to identify more continuing daily.

11 HOURS AGO