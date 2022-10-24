Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
ballparkdigest.com
Smokies ballpark site plan seeks to reunify city
We’re seeing another important use emerge for a new Tennessee Smokies ballpark: the site design will seek to unify traditional neighborhoods fragmented by urban renewal in the past. As in many American cities, urban renewal led to some side effects, including the separation of neighborhoods. That has been determined...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
sportstalkatl.com
Georgia offense is better than Hendon Hooker-led Tennessee in this stat
The Tennessee-Georgia showdown next week will have massive College Football Playoff implications. It’s wild how little coverage the Largest Cocktail Party is getting, given the anticipation for the Nov. 5 showdown between the current No. 1 and No. 3 teams. I don’t think Georgia will overlook Florida this weekend, considering Kirby Smart knows all too well what this rivalry means to these two schools. However, the Volunteers better not get caught looking ahead to the Dawgs with Kentucky coming into Knoxville on Saturday.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
wvlt.tv
New restaurant to open in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - An old restaurant in Seymour will soon open with a new name and a menu. The new owners said the restaurant is needed in the Seymour community. The new 1783 Eatery is located in the heart of Seymour along Chapman Highway. “It’s a new concept for...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
WATE
The unnamed spirits of White Oak Flats Cemetery
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A little off of the Parkway in Gatlinburg hides a place that is said to be haunted by those unable to cross to the other side. The sign marking the cemetery reads “White Oak Flats Cemetery, EST 1830.” Ghost skeptics might need to be wary of visiting this cemetery, as it is said that some of the individuals buried there are unable to pass until they are recognized.
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
Affordable home neighborhood opens in Dandridge
A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.
wvlt.tv
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
Comments / 0