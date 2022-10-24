ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Comments / 12

Cynthia Miller
2d ago

she shouldn't have had kids in her car. and kids have NO business going thru her things in her private car.whole business not good.

Reply
3
sebastian catman
3d ago

I have no problem with it,but she should of had it secured in a safe place.now she will lose her job,shame.

Reply
5
Cheryl Irwin
3d ago

why was she sending children to get her medication??

Reply(2)
9
Related
mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School. Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning. Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search. The squad conducted the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds. First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Putnam County teenager shoots 5-year-old child during argument

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager in Interlachen on Tuesday night. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, and an Interlachen man got into an argument in the area of Oakcrest and 5th Avenue. Witnesses say...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson

A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
INVERNESS, FL
wuft.org

Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy