ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ ​​Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite

With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy