Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
NBC4 Columbus
Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video
Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning …. Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video. Community groups say mentors, resources needed to …. Community groups say mentors, resources needed to stop violence. City leaders host events to teach community about …. City leaders host events to teach community about...
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include the umbrella or rain gear with their costume in central Ohio this Halloween. This should come as no surprise, since Halloween weather has trended wet in recent years. The rain should be light, off-and-on showers. A low-pressure system will be moving north through the Mississippi and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Two stabbed at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. NBC4 Today weather 102722. NBC Today eastside crash. NBC4 Today OSU Greek sanctions. NBC 4 at...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school. Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus …. Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school. 14-year-old Bexley freshman Amiya Bowles wins state …. 14-year-old Bexley freshman Amiya Bowles wins state championship, chases professional aspirations. 41st Annual...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
NBC4 Columbus
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say. Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus …. Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say. Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning …. Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
Columbus Post Office hiring for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tis the season to get a job. The Columbus Post Office is once again hiring for the holiday season and will host job fairs every Tuesday this November at 2323 Citygate Drive. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for City Carrier positions, which are full-time and have a starting wage […]
What are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Wednesday night are worth an estimated $700 million, one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play was 2X. The cash option for […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Powerball lottery grows to $680 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers. The next drawing will be Wednesday and could be worth up to $680 million.
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
Tell Me More: How a Reynoldsburg woman reached 100
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited. Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday. NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done. […]
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
Comments / 0