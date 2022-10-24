“Dampyr,” an ambitious live-action movie adaptation of the eponymous cult fantasy franchise from Italy’s independent publisher Sergio Bonelli is launching Oct. 28 in Italian cinemas and opening Lucca Comics & Games, the unique event dedicated to cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca. Based on the first two comics in the “Dampyr” series, which runs to 300 issues, this $15 million English-language action thriller marks the first feature from the Bonelli Cinematic Universe, which Lucca chief Emanuele Vietina describes as “Italy’s Marvel.” Watch exclusive international clip, above. Set during the Balkan wars of the early 1990s, the series...

