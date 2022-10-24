ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing the Milwaukee Brewers' offseason outlook

The Brewers have often been competitive without being big spenders. They fell off that fine line in 2022, trading away their closer and stumbling out of the postseason picture down the stretch. Unless there’s a payroll boost coming, some more tough financial decisions might be over the horizon. Guaranteed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season

The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
DC News Now

Nationals, Orioles players named Silver Slugger finalists

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter […]
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals recently met with Nolan Arenado with opt-out decision looming

It’s been a Cardinals-heavy day in the news, highlighted by the team agreeing to re-sign Adam Wainwright for what will be his 18th major league season. St. Louis also announced that a trio of coaches will not return for the 2023 season — one day after losing bench coach Skip Schumaker, who’ll become the new Marlins manager. Beyond that pair of headlines, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak held court with the Cardinals beat, revealing in an extensive press conference that he recently met in person with Nolan Arenado about the third baseman’s looming opt-out, via Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Mozeliak pledged that the Cardinals’ payroll will increase and unsurprisingly acknowledged he’ll be on the lookout for a successor to Yadier Molina this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well. One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career

The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Examining the latest extension talks between Red Sox, Rafael Devers

The contract statuses of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have been front of mind for Red Sox’s fans dating back to at least this past Spring Training. The club made unsuccessful runs at extending both players in March. Those efforts were put on hold during the season, but with the offseason approaching, they’re certain to rekindle discussions.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Outright Jose Godoy

The Pirates have sent catcher Jose Godoy outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, per his MLB transactions page. Godoy was designated for assignment last week. The 27-year-old can now become a minor league free agent. Godoy has made a handful of appearances in the majors over the past two seasons for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers name Rob Metzler assistant general manager

The Tigers announced Tuesday that they hired Rays senior director of amateur scouting Rob Metzler as a vice president and assistant general manager. His hiring comes just one day after longtime assistant GM David Chadd and the organization parted ways. Detroit also dismissed former amateur scouting director Scott Pleis earlier this month.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy