Hilltop vs. Edgerton Volleyball District Semifinal
DEFIANCE – Hilltop avenged one of their two losses this season by beating Edgerton, the last team to hand Hilltop a loss, 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 at Defiance High School. Hilltop started fast with kills from four different Lady Cadets to help them take a 9-3 lead and resulting in an Edgerton timeout.
Rose Dunlap (1930-2022)
Rose Ella Dunlap, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 7:11 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center, in Edgerton, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Dunlap was a member of the 1948 class of Edgerton High School. She was also a member of John D....
Fairview vs. Swanton Volleyball District Semifinal
TONTOGANY – Kelly Crites delivered 20 kills and Haley Hammer added 28 assists and 20 digs to lead Fairview to the district finals after beating Swanton in four sets. The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 22-3. Fairview d. Swanton 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 Fairview (23-2) –...
Rodney Stowits (1952-2022)
Rodney G. Stowits, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, October 24th 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born on July 7th, 1952 in Lansing, MI to Maynard and Bertha (Wright) Stowits. Rod graduated from Brighton High School in 1970. He married Robin Boylan in 1971 in Brighton, MI. Rod...
Archbold vs. Eastwood Volleyball District Semifinal
TONTOGANY – No. 3 seed Eastwood controlled all three sets in knocking off No. 2 Archbold 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 at Otsego High School. Olivia Liechty had seven kills and Kelly Culler tallied five assists for the Bluestreaks, who finish the 2022 campaign at 20-4. Eastwood d. Archbold 25-15, 25-20,...
Beulah Weaks (1930-2022)
She was born in Toledo on Sept. 25, 1930 to Carl and Doris Bryan. Doris later married Ollie Hutchinson, whom Beulah considered to be her father. She grew up in Toledo, assisting her parents with the restaurants they owned. They later moved to Liberty Center, OH. She graduated from Liberty...
High School Soccer Tournament Roundup For October 26, 2022
OTTAWA HILLS – The Vikings controlled most of the night in building a 3-0 lead and then had to hold off a furious rally Archbold in the final two minutes for a 3-2 win. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
Karen Cooley (1950-2022)
Karen Eileen (Whitmore) Cooley, affectionately known as “Neen,” age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home the evening of October 24, 2022 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Karen was born September 9th, 1950 to Harold and Norma Whitmore. She grew up surrounded by a...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Phyllis Herrington (1936-2022)
Phyllis M. Herrington, age 86, of Colon, Michigan, and a longtime resident of the Bryan, Ohio, area died at12:45 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a brief illness. Mrs. Herrington was a 1955 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed by...
Lavera Smith (1935-2022)
Lavera M. Smith, 87, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on February 19, 1935 in Montpelier to Francis and Helen (Traush) Moreland. Lavera was a member of the Pioneer Bible Fellowship Church. She worked at Pioneer...
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Taylor Smith (Edgerton)
The female Athlete of the Week is Edgerton volleyball player Taylor Smith. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Alan Miller (1954-2022)
Alan C. Miller, 68, of Pioneer, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio to Charles A. and Ida Ruth Matida (Engstrom) Miller. Alan graduated from North Central High School and served in the United States Navy. He worked as a...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
