LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we gear up for the weekend, you can expect beautiful fall conditions! High temperatures will be near average with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Friday will be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fall weather! High temperatures will be near seasonal for this time of year and top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the 1011 region. The day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon to evening... it’ll be mostly sunny.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO