1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Pleasant Fall Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we gear up for the weekend, you can expect beautiful fall conditions! High temperatures will be near average with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Friday will be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fall weather! High temperatures will be near seasonal for this time of year and top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the 1011 region. The day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon to evening... it’ll be mostly sunny.
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
1011now.com
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt
LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
klin.com
Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator Flatlining
Despite modest growth in September, Nebraska’s leading economic indicator has seemingly flatlined in the last three months, which suggests a stagnant economy by the end of the year into 2023. Economist Eric Thompson, Director of the Bureau of Business Research, spoke with KLIN News. “As is well known, the...
doniphanherald.com
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge
ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
Students in the Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota see education scores drop
The NAEP, also known as the nation's progress report, charts students as they go through elementary, middle, and high school
KETV.com
Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska
Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
journaldemocrat.com
Ambulances in Nebraska
It’s no secret: my goal in the Legislature is to help Southeast Nebraska thrive, from cutting taxes and unfunded mandates to investing in our people and communities. Today, we’ll cover an investment to refresh our rural ambulances. This past legislative session, LB 1014 passed with funds to help...
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring.
