ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Friday Forecast: Pleasant Fall Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we gear up for the weekend, you can expect beautiful fall conditions! High temperatures will be near average with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Friday will be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fall weather! High temperatures will be near seasonal for this time of year and top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the 1011 region. The day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and by the late afternoon to evening... it’ll be mostly sunny.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt

LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for

The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator Flatlining

Despite modest growth in September, Nebraska’s leading economic indicator has seemingly flatlined in the last three months, which suggests a stagnant economy by the end of the year into 2023. Economist Eric Thompson, Director of the Bureau of Business Research, spoke with KLIN News. “As is well known, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
KETV.com

Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska

Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Ambulances in Nebraska

It’s no secret: my goal in the Legislature is to help Southeast Nebraska thrive, from cutting taxes and unfunded mandates to investing in our people and communities. Today, we’ll cover an investment to refresh our rural ambulances. This past legislative session, LB 1014 passed with funds to help...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy