U.S. customers can now get their prescriptions, paper towels and packages from Abercrombie & Fitch at their local Walgreens. Ohio-based Abercrombie & Fitch Co.­—the parent to its namesake brand, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist—has expanded its e-comm fulfillment capabilities by extending its pickup options for all its brands to approximately 12,000 partner locations nationwide. The participating companies in the deal include Walgreens, FedEx and Office Depot, which now offer the service in select stores. Rather than have packages delivered to their home, online shoppers can now choose to fetch it at one of the partner stores. They will be...

29 MINUTES AGO