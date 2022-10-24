When I was first approached by The Bakersfield Californian about writing an article on why National First Responders Day is important, I hesitated. After all, most people who embark on a career as a first responder, and more specifically for me, in the fire service, do so not for the recognition, accolades or honor, but for the intangible reward: achieving fulfillment through serving and protecting others. Nevertheless, now that I am no longer on the “front lines” and likely one of the last in the Bakersfield Fire Department to be summoned to an incident, I feel more at ease to comment on the matter but will begin by providing some context.

