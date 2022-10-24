Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Kaiser Permanente to break ground for Survivor Reflection Garden
Kaiser Permanente will unveil phase one of the Survivor Reflection Garden as they break ground at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters
Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
BPD asks for help finding 2 robbery suspects
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help locating two suspects following a robbery at Costco.
‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway. Police said the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. The suspects then fled in a car described as a gray four-door, 2007 BMW with California license plate number 7TVJ985.
Bakersfield Californian
National First Responders Day: BFD achieves fulfillment through serving, protecting others
When I was first approached by The Bakersfield Californian about writing an article on why National First Responders Day is important, I hesitated. After all, most people who embark on a career as a first responder, and more specifically for me, in the fire service, do so not for the recognition, accolades or honor, but for the intangible reward: achieving fulfillment through serving and protecting others. Nevertheless, now that I am no longer on the “front lines” and likely one of the last in the Bakersfield Fire Department to be summoned to an incident, I feel more at ease to comment on the matter but will begin by providing some context.
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Bakersfield Californian
National First Responders Day: A tribute to our first responders
Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are dedicated to supporting first responders as they work to save lives and protect our communities. Among them, our everyday heroes who we are incredibly grateful for are our physicians, clinicians and support teams who provide safe, quality, compassionate care, often under demanding and challenging circumstances.
Bakersfield Californian
National First Responders Day: Offer your thanks to a first responder
When was the last time you thanked a first responder?. Today, The Bakersfield Californian encourages you to share kind words with a police officer, sheriff's deputy, emergency dispatcher, firefighter, EMT, paramedic or medical provider who makes a difference in our community, day in and day out.
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
Bakersfield Californian
National First Responders Day: KCFD appreciates your trust in us
The Kern County Fire Department has the distinct honor of protecting and serving the citizens of Kern County, including both incorporated and numerous unincorporated communities. Our county is the third largest in California. It is also bigger than the land area of Rhode Island, Delaware and Connecticut combined. With an extensive response area comes a large and complex responsibility that requires us to prepare for all-hazards responses, including responses to fires, medical aids, vehicle accidents, technical rescues, hazardous materials spills and other miscellaneous incidents.
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Bakersfield Now
Law office report: Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:57 p.m.) Bakersfield law office Chain Cohn Clark named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield since 2011. Ming Avenue and New Stine Road came in at number one on a list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in the city, with a grand total of 40 crashes. Other intersections like Gosford Road and Ming Avenue, and Real Road and Wilson Road followed close behind.
Bakersfield Californian
Rural crimes investigators arrest 3 in vehicle theft investigation
Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigation Unit located Thursday a stolen Kubota Side by Side in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont. The vehicle was taken from a local farm in the Buttonwillow area over night, according to a KCSO news release....
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
Public Works gives dates of November Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events
Hazardous household waste are things that are regularly purchased for use in the home, but that could harm the environment if they aren’t thrown away properly.
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
Comments / 0