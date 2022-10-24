ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody

By Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.

Dawn Renee Wynn was reported missing by Benton County Sheriff’s Office in August, where she was last seen in Pea Ridge. She bonded out of McDonald County Sherriff’s Office on charges of murdering her husband.

( Vigo County Sheriff’s Office )

According to a Facebook post from McDonald County, Wynn was recognized in Indiana and reported to authorities. Wynn was arrested by Terre Haute City Police.

“We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody,” the post states. “Earlier this afternoon we were contacted by authorities in Indiana.”

Wynn was arrested on November 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

