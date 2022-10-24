Read full article on original website
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
3 arrested following burglaries at smoke shops
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
Man gets 15 years to life for intentionally hitting man with car, killing him
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who intentionally hit a man with his Mercedes, killing him, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison. Frank Hillman, 29, in August was acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shawn Eric Bivins, 41. Witnesses reported […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
$1M worth of drugs seized, 13 arrested in Tulare County meth trafficking operation
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it worked with nine other law enforcement agencies to seize more than a $1 million worth of drugs on Monday, resulting in 13 arrests.
Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man
Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
Attorney reveals details in alleged bullying of special-needs student
Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez held a news conference Wednesday at his downtown offices to announce that his firm, Rodriguez & Associates, is representing the special-needs student who he and many others believe was bullied and humiliated on video last Wednesday at Arvin High School. The video shows and witnesses indicate,...
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
Shooting in front of Tulare County elementary school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in front of an elementary school on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:00 p.m, deputies were called out to Avenue 332 and Road 160 after it was reported that shots had been fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School. […]
13 arrested in Tulare County drug bust, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, […]
Officer dragged by intoxicated teen during Porterville traffic stop, police say
PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after dragging an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said an officer saw a 17-year-old driver who appeared to be under the influence in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street. […]
