ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man

Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in south Bakersfield Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened on October, 21, 2022 at around 8:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South H Street. Investigators said the driver of a gray GMC...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Attorney reveals details in alleged bullying of special-needs student

Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez held a news conference Wednesday at his downtown offices to announce that his firm, Rodriguez & Associates, is representing the special-needs student who he and many others believe was bullied and humiliated on video last Wednesday at Arvin High School. The video shows and witnesses indicate,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13 arrested in Tulare County drug bust, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy