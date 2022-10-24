ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in 4 Florida counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. The agency determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. The first Direct Housing program option is multifamily lease and repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. The second option is transportable temporary housing units such as travel trailers or manufactured homes. The last is a direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
Collier County to reconsider rent increase notice ordinance

The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to consider implementing a local ordinance requiring landlords to give their tenants 60 days written notice upon increasing their yearly rental rate by more than 5%. The ordinance, which upon passing will be known as the Collier County Fair Notice to Tenant...
DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian

Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
