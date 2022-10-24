Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in 4 Florida counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. The agency determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. The first Direct Housing program option is multifamily lease and repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. The second option is transportable temporary housing units such as travel trailers or manufactured homes. The last is a direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County to reconsider rent increase notice ordinance
The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to consider implementing a local ordinance requiring landlords to give their tenants 60 days written notice upon increasing their yearly rental rate by more than 5%. The ordinance, which upon passing will be known as the Collier County Fair Notice to Tenant...
10NEWS
DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4 Million From Florida Disaster Fund Supports Teachers and Helps Floridians Rebuild
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with the Home Depot to support rebuilding efforts in the state. At San Carlos Park...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5,000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County, after the project was approved this week by the Sarasota County Commission. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4,100 acres east of I-75 between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. “It’s...
NBC 2
Insurance deductible assistance available for some Charlotte County residents
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to the disaster caused by Hurricane Ian, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Disaster Assistance (SHIP) program will assist those who meet needs not covered by insurance or FEMA. Charlotte County Disaster Assistance program opened on Tuesday and will remain open until funds are...
Florida's 'last resort' property insurance provider will increase rates by 6.4 percent
Citizens initially asked for larger rate increases, but the Office of Insurance Regulation scaled back the requests.
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
fox13news.com
Florida issuing relief funds for residents in hard-hit counties to help pay insurance deductibles
SARASOTA, Fla. - It's now been nearly four weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, destroying thousands of houses. Homeowners are ready to rebuild, but some are struggling to pay their home insurance deductible among other costs. "Maybe they need help with a deductible, maybe they need help with...
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
North Port storm victim approved for FEMA assistance later denied funds
Pam Johnson's North Port home suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ian. Panels and parts of the roof were ripped away in the wind, leaving a costly mess for her and her husband.
southfloridareporter.com
What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian
Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
WATCH: Ron DeSantis pauses press conference after woman passes out near him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly halted a press conference Wednesday after a woman passed out in the crowd near him.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Leap in debris removal expected as Lee County residents push for a faster pace
On Wednesday, Lee County Leaders told Fox 4, that county contractors anticipate 80% of the debris that's on the ground will be picked up within the next 30 days.
