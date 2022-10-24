Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall holds Truck or Treat for first time since the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was estimated that there were roughly 3,000 people at the Meadowbrook Mall for their Truck or Treat event. This was the first time they had held the event since the pandemic, according to Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Joseph Thomas. “In previous years, it has been...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore from Ember Arts joined First at 4. She talked about decorations for the holiday season that can be created at Ember Arts and “Gnomevember.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 27
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses addressing risk. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for...
Restaurant Road Trip: Loveberry Bake Shop
This week's stop on the Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Lewis County to check out a new bakery that lives up to its name.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
WDTV
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling
Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
WDTV
October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers. Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the...
WDTV
Glenville State to host ‘History Alive!’ performance featuring Charles Schulz
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library will be the site of a “History Alive!” performance featuring cartoonist Charles Schulz. The performance will be on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. The “History Alive!” program features scholars from around the state who portray...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
WDTV
Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six
Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death...
WDTV
Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship. Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment. “The SOAR Awards were established...
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
Comments / 1