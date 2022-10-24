ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore from Ember Arts joined First at 4. She talked about decorations for the holiday season that can be created at Ember Arts and “Gnomevember.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 27

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses addressing risk. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble is planning to hold a fall concert. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.

Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling

Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers. Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the...
PENNSBORO, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster

Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship. Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment. “The SOAR Awards were established...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy