Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
Elon Musk closes Twitter deal and fires top executives
SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk became Twitter's owner late Thursday as his $44 billion deal to take over the company officially closed, marking a new era for one of the world's most influential social media platforms. As one of his first moves, he fired several top Twitter executives, according to...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, GOP fish for votes with economic bait
President Biden on Thursday sharpened his warnings to voters: If Republicans are in charge in Congress, GOP “trickle-down” economic policies will raise costs for American families and “make inflation worse.”. “When I took office, the economy was in ruins,” he said during a speech in Syracuse, N.Y.,...
Thérèse Coffey defends Rishi Sunak’s decision to miss Cop27 as PM accused of ‘failure of leadership’ – UK politics live
Environment secretary insists climate crisis still a priority after criticism from opposition parties
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; UK MoD says Russia likely to be using ‘mobilised reservists’ in Kherson region
