NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO