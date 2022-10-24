Read full article on original website
Fortress Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.
Taro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The drug maker posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period. _____
Mercer International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $66.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1. The pulp company posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Washington Reit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in...
Yamana Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.8 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
Minerals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.4 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic...
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
