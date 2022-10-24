The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. The agency determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. The first Direct Housing program option is multifamily lease and repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. The second option is transportable temporary housing units such as travel trailers or manufactured homes. The last is a direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO