Tolls reinstated at Alligator Alley facility
The Florida Department of Transportation resumed normal toll operations at the Alligator Alley tolling facility today. Tolls were suspended on certain facilities as early as Sept. 26 in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations.
FEMA to provide direct temporary housing in 4 Florida counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis. FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. The agency determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources. FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available. The first Direct Housing program option is multifamily lease and repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants. The second option is transportable temporary housing units such as travel trailers or manufactured homes. The last is a direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
Governor announces support for Ian-impacted homeowners insurance deductabiles
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida Housing Finance Corp. awarded $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners. As the state’s housing finance agency, Florida Housing annually receives funding from the Legislature for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, of which $5 million is set aside to be used in the event of a natural disaster.
