ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
MySanAntonio

Fortress Transportation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Minerals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.4 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Washington Reit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in...
WASHINGTON STATE
MySanAntonio

Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
MySanAntonio

Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
MySanAntonio

Taro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The drug maker posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period. _____
AOL Corp

Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets

Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
Benzinga

Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
MySanAntonio

JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
MySanAntonio

Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
tipranks.com

Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations

Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Benzinga

Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Charter Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Charter Communications CHTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charter Communications missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $7.38 versus an estimate of $8.28. Revenue was up $404.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: West Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs missed estimated earnings by 4.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was down $19.60 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $51.68 million from the same period last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy