ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
NEDERLAND, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location

Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning

NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
NEDERLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

96-2.jpg

Three people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper. Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning …
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy