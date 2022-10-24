Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Port Arthur News
Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise
NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Luke’s Bar & Grill closes in Nederland, hosts inventory sale
Luke’s Bar & Grill on Nederland Avenue closed down this week. Monday was the restaurant’s last day of operation. The location opened back up earlier this year after closing in 2020. The owners, who also closed a restaurant in Beaumont, held a sale at the Nederland location Tuesday.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
MySanAntonio
Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location
Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
12newsnow.com
Minor fire at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
Crews were working on the roof, using a torch when they accidentally set part of it on fire. The church should still be able to hold service on Sunday.
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
KFDM-TV
City of Groves program leads to construction of hundreds of new homes
GROVES — A program in the city of Groves has led to the construction of hundreds of new homes. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
Port Arthur News
Lifelong Port Arthur resident Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie recognized with street renaming
A portion of Turtle Creek Drive will soon be ceremoniously renamed after a Port Arthur resident who served the community for 92 years. At the request of Councilman Donald Frank, the Port Arthur City Council unanimously approved the honorary renaming of the street from 9th Avenue to Stonegate Manor Apartments after Hargie Fay Jacob Savoie.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur mayor announces rent relief workshop taking place Saturday
The workshop is October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to help renters with resources they need to one day own a home.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown. The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes. The riverfront park in downtown was damaged...
Court documents say body of Beaumont minister was found under bed, wrapped in plastic in burned home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder in connection with the death of Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday October 25, 2022 near the intersection of...
Port Arthur News
Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
Port Arthur News
Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
96-2.jpg
Three people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper. Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning …
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Comments / 0