Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball sets home attendance record in win over Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 9,000 people were at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday as UofL took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was a special moment for the Cardinals, setting a new record for attendance with 9,058 fans being announced in total. And that huge crowd...
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
WLKY.com
Frazier Museum launching online bourbon subscription that delivers rare bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hard to find bourbon could soon be delivered directly to your doorsteps thanks to Frazier History Museum. The museum announced its new bourbon club "Bourbon Limited" on Tuesday, which is an online bourbon subscription service that will have "exclusive bottles from the greatest names in American whiskey."
WLKY.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project: New tentative closures for rest of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials for the Sherman Minton Renewal project have released tentative dates for closures during the rest of this year. This is the same project that has been delayed twice. The work is part of the rehab project to extend the life of the double decker bridge.
WLKY.com
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire by vandals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville school is vowing to rebuild its playground after being targeted by vandals. Someone set fire to the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on Wednesday night, according to officials. They said that the night custodian contacted officials about the blaze. Amy Hammond, principal of the...
WLKY.com
Louisville YMCA opens 'teen tech center' to help underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alongside GE Appliances, the YMCA of Greater Louisville opened a "Best Buy Teen Tech Center" in the Metro on Tuesday. The new center is located at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. "Let me tell you, I was blown away. Both from the folks...
WLKY.com
UPS making $300 million investment into Louisville and Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced plans for a major investment into Louisville and Bullitt County on Thursday. The company said it plans to build two one-million-square-foot facilities to support the health care sector. Locations for the two facilities have not been determined yet. The combined $334 million projects are...
WLKY.com
JCPS leaders, community reacts to historic donation that impact west Louisville for the next decade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School leaders expect thehistoric $20 million donation announced on Thursday to have an impact in the area for the next decade. "A school district can do so much, but there's so much more that we could do with this kind of support," said JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter.
WLKY.com
Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana city partners with nonprofit to build inclusive playground
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A new inclusive playground is coming to downtown Charlestown, Indiana. The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, a nonprofit, selected Charlestown as this year's recipient of a grant program. $150,000 will support construction of the playground in Greenway Park. It is being dubbed the "Greenway Glow Up"...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
WLKY.com
Louisville high school student meets the Pope
ROMA, Lazio — A Jefferson County Public Schools high school student had the chance to meet the Pope recently. As a part of the National Youth Advisory Council, Ballard High School student Tania Vergara-Gongora was able to meet the Pope in Rome. Vergara-Gongora, along with the other 11 members...
WLKY.com
Louisville clergy, LMPD leaders brainstorm best ways to drive down crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the clergy in Louisville gathered alongside police leaders Wednesday for a meeting of the minds to discuss collaboration between the groups focusing on driving down crime at New Zion Baptist Church in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. "So that together we can intelligently address the...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
WLKY.com
Family of boy found dead in suitcase speaks out: 'There’s a lot of things we’re going to miss'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A months-long mystery came to an end this week when police identified a little boy found in a suitcase in a wooded area of southern Indiana. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police said the boy was Cairo Jordan, 5, of Atlanta, Georgia. His mother, Dejaune Anderson,...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Alexandra Martindale, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 9. Why are you running for Metro Council?. "We have serious issues in Louisville including violent crime, lack of...
WLKY.com
Louisville residents express concern, city leaders offer solutions amid Walgreens closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some Louisville residents can easily drive to an alternate Walgreens for medicine or groceries, others in the community cannot, sparking concern with accessibility. “I imagine if somebody has to pick up a prescription here and has to change another Walgreens, it's going to make their...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
