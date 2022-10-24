ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire by vandals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville school is vowing to rebuild its playground after being targeted by vandals. Someone set fire to the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on Wednesday night, according to officials. They said that the night custodian contacted officials about the blaze. Amy Hammond, principal of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS making $300 million investment into Louisville and Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced plans for a major investment into Louisville and Bullitt County on Thursday. The company said it plans to build two one-million-square-foot facilities to support the health care sector. Locations for the two facilities have not been determined yet. The combined $334 million projects are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana city partners with nonprofit to build inclusive playground

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A new inclusive playground is coming to downtown Charlestown, Indiana. The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, a nonprofit, selected Charlestown as this year's recipient of a grant program. $150,000 will support construction of the playground in Greenway Park. It is being dubbed the "Greenway Glow Up"...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville high school student meets the Pope

ROMA, Lazio — A Jefferson County Public Schools high school student had the chance to meet the Pope recently. As a part of the National Youth Advisory Council, Ballard High School student Tania Vergara-Gongora was able to meet the Pope in Rome. Vergara-Gongora, along with the other 11 members...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY

