Read full article on original website
Related
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky
Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.
ksl.com
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
Utah named one of the 'breathtaking' places to visit in 2023 by National Geographic
SALT LAKE CITY — Move over Greece, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, it's now Utah's time to shine among the world's best. While no secret to residents and those who have previously explored the Beehive State, Utah was named Tuesday as one of the 25 "breathtaking" places in the entire world to visit in 2023.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
DWR proposed new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan, which includes several changes to elk hunting. The DWR also has […]
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
ksl.com
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
Hard Freeze Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for northern Utah focusing on the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley.
COVID cases rise in Utah for first time in weeks
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah are on the rise along with 14 new deaths and 135 new hospitalizations
kpcw.org
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
Comments / 0