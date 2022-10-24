ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too

MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
gastronomicslc.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022

Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
kpcw.org

Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state

Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
