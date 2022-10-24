Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Students get expansive Great Salt Lake experience
SYRACUSE — "How worried should we be?" "If people see that there's less water, why keep taking it?" These were some of the questions high schoolers from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center asked during a trip to Antelope Island on Thursday. The trip is part of a hands-on approach to teaching students about the Great Salt Lake and its impact on them and their communities.
SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky
Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
ksl.com
UDOT warns of 'heavy travel delays' on I-80 in Salt Lake City Friday, Saturday nights
SALT LAKE CITY — A section of I-80 that runs through Sugar House will be temporarily closed twice over the weekend as construction crews place beams for a new bridge over the freeway at 1300 East, Utah Department of Transportation officials said Thursday. The freeway will be closed in...
KSLTV
National Geographic puts Utah on its “Best of the World” list
SALT LAKE CITY — National Geographic has named Utah one of the top 25 most inspiring travel destinations in the world. The magazine released its 2023 “Best of the World” list Thursday and it ranked Utah as the only U.S. destination in the Adventure category and one of only five U.S. locations on the entire list.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
ksl.com
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
ksl.com
State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state's $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. "Because the pending...
