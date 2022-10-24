ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Students get expansive Great Salt Lake experience

SYRACUSE — "How worried should we be?" "If people see that there's less water, why keep taking it?" These were some of the questions high schoolers from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center asked during a trip to Antelope Island on Thursday. The trip is part of a hands-on approach to teaching students about the Great Salt Lake and its impact on them and their communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

National Geographic puts Utah on its “Best of the World” list

SALT LAKE CITY — National Geographic has named Utah one of the top 25 most inspiring travel destinations in the world. The magazine released its 2023 “Best of the World” list Thursday and it ranked Utah as the only U.S. destination in the Adventure category and one of only five U.S. locations on the entire list.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022

Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state's $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. "Because the pending...
UTAH STATE

