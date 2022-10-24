Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
However they planned to vote, 74% of the voters expect Governor Kristi Noem to get re-elected.
wnax.com
Three South Dakota FFA Members Are National Proficiency Finalists
South Dakota has three FFA members who have qualified and are competing for the National FFA Proficiency Awards. Nationally, there are 45 award areas ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship. State Proficiency winners submit their applications to the national level and four members in each category are then selected to advance and interview at the national level. The winners will be announced during a ceremony at the National FFA Convention at Indianapolis this week. The three South Dakota FFA National Proficiency Finalists are: Landon Roling and Grace DiGiovanni, both from McCook Central, and Carson Weber from Bridgewater-Emery FFA chapter. Roling is a finalist for Grain Production Placement and DiGiovanni is with Service Learning. Weber talks about what he did to become a national proficiency finalist for Diversified Crop Production. Weber says he became interested in farming at a very young age. Weber now attends Mitchell Tech and is taking agronomy classes to further expand his farming knowledge. Weber has never attended the national FFA convention and says he will be a bit nervous knowing he will be standing on the stage at the national FFA convention.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
Class A & B region volleyball playoff brackets revealed
The South Dakota high school volleyball regular season came to a close for both class 'A' and 'B' on Tuesday, October 25.
farmforum.net
If you're a South Dakota farmer, the view from the combine doesn't look great this year
MITCHELL — Of all the different types of dust that combines kick up when running through dry crop fields, Frank Victor said sunflower dust is "probably the worst." "Soybean dust is bad because it's like a thick, black smoke. Wheat dust is also hard to breathe in," Victor said. "But sunflowers are the worst because it produces the most dust and it feels oily."
kotatv.com
Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote. The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
kotatv.com
‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
