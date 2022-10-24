ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KEVN

South Dakota ranks as one of the top states in voter power

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Three South Dakota FFA Members Are National Proficiency Finalists

South Dakota has three FFA members who have qualified and are competing for the National FFA Proficiency Awards. Nationally, there are 45 award areas ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship. State Proficiency winners submit their applications to the national level and four members in each category are then selected to advance and interview at the national level. The winners will be announced during a ceremony at the National FFA Convention at Indianapolis this week. The three South Dakota FFA National Proficiency Finalists are: Landon Roling and Grace DiGiovanni, both from McCook Central, and Carson Weber from Bridgewater-Emery FFA chapter. Roling is a finalist for Grain Production Placement and DiGiovanni is with Service Learning. Weber talks about what he did to become a national proficiency finalist for Diversified Crop Production. Weber says he became interested in farming at a very young age. Weber now attends Mitchell Tech and is taking agronomy classes to further expand his farming knowledge. Weber has never attended the national FFA convention and says he will be a bit nervous knowing he will be standing on the stage at the national FFA convention.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
PIERRE, SD
farmforum.net

If you're a South Dakota farmer, the view from the combine doesn't look great this year

MITCHELL — Of all the different types of dust that combines kick up when running through dry crop fields, Frank Victor said sunflower dust is "probably the worst." "Soybean dust is bad because it's like a thick, black smoke. Wheat dust is also hard to breathe in," Victor said. "But sunflowers are the worst because it produces the most dust and it feels oily."
MITCHELL, SD
kotatv.com

Noem rallies voters in Spearfish as Election Day nears

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote. The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.
SPEARFISH, SD
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
kotatv.com

‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
SPEARFISH, SD
Hot 104.7

What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?

When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

