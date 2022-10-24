ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
FanSided

The New York Yankees cannot let Aaron Judge leave in free agency

The New York Yankees have one job this offseason — make sure Aaron Judge doesn’t go anywhere else. Aaron Judge wants to remain in New York. The Yankees have made it clear that they want the All-Star slugger to return. But in not extending Judge before the 2022 season, they ran the risk of another team swooping in and signing him away from the Bronx.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

