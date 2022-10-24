Read full article on original website
Related
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
For Your Fall TBR List, 30 New Books We're Reading This Autumn Season
Dystopian societies, murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, steamy romances and the year’s most anticipated sequel (we see you, Colleen Hoover) have all been on our reading lists this fall. As the cooler weather sets in and the leaves begin to change, the cozy reading nooks start calling our names, and we’re ready with piles of the season’s newest books.
Real-Life Witches Defend 'Hocus Pocus 2' From 'New Wave' of 'Satanic Panic'
Viewers of all ages are loving the witch-tastic Hocus Pocus 2, but some parents apparently fear what the film could mean for their kids' eternal souls. Earlier this month, Texas mother Jamie Gooch went viral after she told a local newscaster of a supposed ongoing "spiritual war." She says the "worst-case scenario" of pressing play on Hocus Pocus 2 is that "you unleash hell" on your children.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Kirkus Reviews
B&N Announces Finalists for Book of the Year
Barnes & Noble announced the 11 finalists for its Book of the Year, with Ed Yong, Gabrielle Zevin, and Bonnie Garmus among the authors in contention for the honor. Yong’s An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, a finalist for this year’s Kirkus Prize, was one of four nonfiction books to be named a finalist, along with Mason Hereford’s Turkey and the Wolf, Andy Saunders’ Apollo Remastered, and Vikki Tobak’s Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History.
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
Top 10 horror short stories | Simon Crook
With Halloween looming, these tales by authors from Shirley Jackson to Stephen King are guaranteed to keep you awake as the nights close in
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
ComicBook
Cabinet of Curiosities Director Ana Lily Amirpour Talks Blending Humor With Horror for Netflix Anthology
Ever since her debut film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night in 2014, filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour has carved a niche for herself in the genre world, as the stories she tells often defy definition. While they often embrace premises familiar to the horror world, including vampires, cannibals, and telepaths, Amirpour injects plenty of other elements to set her stories apart from peers to ensure that every narrative she offers is its own ambitious experience. Amirpour's latest offering is the episode "The Outside" from Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which debuts on the streamer on October 28th.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
reviewed.com
14 haunted hotels where you can stay overnight
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. They say every hotel has its ghosts, and for true fans of horror, Halloween never really ends. So if your top hotel amenity includes malevolent spirits, we rounded up 14 of the most (allegedly) haunted hotels that offer comfort and grandeur—but also tragedy, murder, mystery, and restless ghosts.
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Hypebae
'The Simpsons' Tribute Stephen King's 'It' in New Halloween Treehouse Horror Special
Halloween is swiftly approaching as the ghoulish holiday arrives next Monday. In anticipation of the spooky day, The Simpsons‘ beloved Treehouse Horror Special is nodding to Stephen King’s classic monster, It. While the fictional neighborhood’s resident clown Krusty — or Krusto in the special — assumes the role of Pennywise, the town of Springfield is reimagined as Kingfield. Other Easter Eggs can be found throughout the Halloween episode as it arrives in two parts to symbolize the 27-year gap between King’s original novel and the more recent adaptation.
The News & Observer
Halloween TV: Your free window to watch ‘Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ opens now
The beloved Peanuts Halloween special is an Apple TV+ property, but you’ve got three days to stream it for free -- without an Apple TV+ account.
Comments / 0