Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
Ventura County Reporter
Port parking lot approved, opponents express concern over environmental impact
The Oxnard Planning Commission has approved a special use permit and environmental documents for a controversial plan to store nearly 5,000 new cars on a vacant 34-acre site at the southeast corner of Hueneme and Perkins roads. The commission sided with Port of Hueneme officials on a 4-1 vote at...
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Retreat & Restore' (and Save) With This Santa Barbara Hotel Deal
THE GETAWAYS THAT GOT AWAY: Travelers, by nature, are not woulda/shoulda sorts, and letting go of bygone regrets, and things that might have been missed, is a necessary requirement for having an upbeat, adventuresome, and future-forward life. Still, not taking that one vacation or trip when a person really wanted to can make them a bit keener when fast and fabulous opportunities suddenly arise. And one has, as October 2022 comes to an end, and it has a "first-ever" attached, making it even more noteworthy: Visit Santa Barbara is holding its first-ever flash sale, one that gives gallivanters plenty of stay-over savings around the Amerian Riviera. The window for these deals? Why it would be wintertime, and a bit of late fall, which, all in all, is a sublime time to savor this sunny spot. And when the sun isn't actually shining? A sunny spirit abides, thanks to a strong museum scene, the foodie-fun Funk Zone, scenic Stearns Wharf, and a briny bounty of oceanic beauty.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
kclu.org
Huge new debris basin provides extra protection for South Coast community hit by deadly debris flow
It was a disaster which killed 23 people, and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and business. Curtis Skene was at his home near Highway 192, and Randall Road in Montecito when the January, 2018 1/9 debris flow hit. "When San Ysidro Creek overflowed up here...it went straight down my...
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
sitelinesb.com
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bought an Oceanfront House Here
••• “UC Santa Barbara cut two floors [and around a thousand beds] from its proposed Munger Hall student dormitory design and released updated renderings of the nine-story structure on Sept. 26 as it reaches the final stages of the approval process. […] The university initially projected to break ground on the dormitory in Winter Quarter 2023, but now has no target to start construction.” —Daily Nexus.
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
palisadesnews.com
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura County Spooktacular: Eerie entertainment planned for 2022
Attention witches and warlocks, ghosts and goblins, ghouls, boys and spectres of all stripes — this is Halloween and if you want to do more than pass out candy on Oct. 31, there are many, many options just waiting to be haunted by kindred spirits. Scare up some fun this week with these spooktacular events. (Be sure to check out our Art+Culture and Music sections for other creepy encounters of the Halloween kind.)
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
onscene.tv
Motorcyclist Rescued After Wrecking and Landing Down Embankment | Point Mugu
10.26.2022 | 2:38 AM | POINT MUGU – CHP Ventura officers responded to a call of a motorcycle down with the rider down an embankment on SR-1 just north of Mugu Rock. Several Good Samaritans saw the motorcycle down on the side of the road and located the rider.
kvta.com
Simi Police Release Photos Of Bank Robbery Suspect
(Photos courtesy of Simi Valley Police Department) Updated--Simi Valley police have released bank security photos of the suspect in Wednesday morning's bank robbery as they continue to look for the suspect. At 10:53 Wednesday morning, a woman walked into the U-S Bank at 1445 East Los Angeles Avenue and handed...
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
